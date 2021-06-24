Wie? waar? waarom?

In de reeks Verwaarloosde Jaren Negentig presenteer ik u: Jesus Jones.

Who am I?

Where am I?

Why do I feel this way?

Where am I?

Why do I feel this way?



Have you ever felt that it’s someone else

Living your life?

The image of you only better, it’s true

At the outside, at the outside, at the outside, at the outside…



Who am I?

Where am I?

Why do I feel this way?

Where am I?

Why do I feel this way?



Is there nothing I’ve done

That was truly begun by the real me?

Have I stood to the side aware of the tide

That drags… me… out to the sea…



Who am I?

Where am I?

Why do I feel this way?

Where am I?

Why do I feel this way?



Who am I?

Where am I?

Why do I feel this way?

Where am I?

Why do I feel this way?

Who where why?, 1991