Wat vaststaat

Jaren negentig, Brits (want dat is het criterium zo’n beetje, niet volledig, maar wel bijna, van deze informele serie). Deze draag ik op aan de nagedachtenis van Michel van Kelt en Da Capo, hij weet nog wel waarom, als hij iets weet daar ergens…
How are you feeling
I’m reeling in your trust
For sure
Well, hold on to this
You’re beautiful to me
That I need
And give you
You mistreat me and you’re kind
And if that’s
Not something unique
Shake the hurt and the lying out (of the whole world)
And shoot ‘em in back (whole world)
You’ve fallen, sure thing
Take a shot at nothing
This could be easier
But one thing’s true for sure
I know
Belong to me
Throw back your covered wings
And I know
Like I’ve always known
You’re dying for some time
To kill
Just anything
Shake the hurt and the lying out (of the whole world)
And shoot ‘em in back (whole world)
You’ve fallen, sure thing
Have you given in
Sure thing, Darling Buds, 1992
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Iridescent – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=64806645