Wat vaststaat

Jaren negentig, Brits (want dat is het criterium zo’n beetje, niet volledig, maar wel bijna, van deze informele serie). Deze draag ik op aan de nagedachtenis van Michel van Kelt en Da Capo, hij weet nog wel waarom, als hij iets weet daar ergens…

How are you feeling

I’m reeling in your trust

For sure

Well, hold on to this

You’re beautiful to me

That I need

And give you

You mistreat me and you’re kind

And if that’s

Not something unique

Shake the hurt and the lying out (of the whole world)

And shoot ‘em in back (whole world)

You’ve fallen, sure thing

Take a shot at nothing

This could be easier

But one thing’s true for sure

I know

Belong to me

Throw back your covered wings

And I know

Like I’ve always known

You’re dying for some time

To kill

Just anything

Have you given in

Sure thing, Darling Buds, 1992