Het zoetste dat ik ken

Even een uitstapje weg van de (witte) Britten van de jaren negentig.

The sweetest thing, I’ve ever known

Was like the kiss on the collarbone

Soft caress of happiness

The way you walk, your style of dress

I wish I didn’t get so weak

Ooh baby, just to hear you speak

Makes me argue just to see

How much you’re in love with me

See, like a queen, a queen upon her throne

It was the sweet, sweet, sweetest thing I know

It was the sweet, sweet, sweetest thing I know

I get mad when you walk away

(Don’t walk away)

So I tell you leave, when I mean stay

Warm as the sun dipped in black

Fingertips on the small of my back

More valuable than all I own

Like your precious, precious

Precious, precious dark skin tone

It was the sweet, sweet, sweetest thing I know

It was the sweet, sweet, sweetest thing I know

It was the, ah, I tried to explain

Ah, but baby, it’s in vain

Speaking on my mother’s phone

The touch that makes me think I’m grown

(You ain’t grown)

Sweet prince of the ghetto, your kisses taste like amaretto

Intoxicating, oh, so intoxicating

How sad, how sad that all things come to an end

But then again, I’m, I’m not alone

It was the sweet, sweet, sweetest thing I know

It was the sweet, sweet, sweetest thing I know

Ah, sometimes watch you in your sleep

Ah, excuse me if I get to deep

(Ha)

It was the sweet, sweet, sweetest thing I know

It was the sweet, sweet, sweetest thing I know

It was the sweet, sweet, sweetest thing I know

It was the sweet, sweet, sweetest thing I know

It was the sweet, sweet, sweetest thing I know

It was the sweet, sweet, sweetest thing I know

The sweetest thing, Refugee Camp All Stars ft. Lauryn Hill, 1997