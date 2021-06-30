Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: de mensheid als mislukt experiment

Aan nuances doen trashmetalbands niet, maar in dit geval is de voorhamer-benadering ook de enige juiste. Het kapitalisme is in rap tempo bezig de planeet – of in elk geval de menselijke beschaving – te slopen en verlossing is niet in zicht. Het kan allemaal nog voorkomen worden via collectieve actie, maar een beetje metalhead gelooft daar natuurlijk niet in en verlustigt zich heimelijk een beetje in De Ondergang Van Alles. Sowieso is het volgens de jongens van Lamb of God allemaal onze eigen schuld, dus niet zeuren: The elements reclaim what was taken/The skyline is set ablaze with regret/Ashes cover a falling silhouette/The city will reap what it’s sown and ignite/Watching as the city burns tonight.
Humanity’s a failed experiment
Walking the path to extinction
Spinning its wheels endlessly
Grease them with oil and uranium
The earth will shake and the waters will rise
The elements reclaim what was taken
The skyline is set ablaze with regret
Ashes cover a falling silhouette
The city will reap what it’s sown and ignite
Watching as the city burns tonight
Blindly consuming mass manufactured faith
Mankind is a festering parasite
Relentlessly draining its host dry
Nailing belief to a cross of genocide
The elements reclaim what was taken
The skyline is set ablaze with regret
Ashes cover a falling silhouette
The city will reap what it’s sown and ignite
Watching as the city burns tonight
Only after the last tree’s cut
And the last river poisoned
Only after the last fish is caught
Will you find that money cannot be eaten
And everything becomes irrelevant
As the sky tears open
Fire rains down, fire rains down
The fourth world comes to an end
Push the button light the match
Feel the fault lines detach
Crosshairs in the evening light
I sit and watch the city burn tonight
The city burns tonight
The skyline is set ablaze with regret
Ashes cover a falling silhouette
The city will reap what it’s sown and ignite
Watching as the city burns tonight
