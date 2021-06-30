Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: de mensheid als mislukt experiment

Aan nuances doen trashmetalbands niet, maar in dit geval is de voorhamer-benadering ook de enige juiste. Het kapitalisme is in rap tempo bezig de planeet – of in elk geval de menselijke beschaving – te slopen en verlossing is niet in zicht. Het kan allemaal nog voorkomen worden via collectieve actie, maar een beetje metalhead gelooft daar natuurlijk niet in en verlustigt zich heimelijk een beetje in De Ondergang Van Alles. Sowieso is het volgens de jongens van Lamb of God allemaal onze eigen schuld, dus niet zeuren: The elements reclaim what was taken/The skyline is set ablaze with regret/Ashes cover a falling silhouette/The city will reap what it’s sown and ignite/Watching as the city burns tonight.

Humanity’s a failed experiment

Walking the path to extinction

Spinning its wheels endlessly

Grease them with oil and uranium

The earth will shake and the waters will rise

The elements reclaim what was taken

The skyline is set ablaze with regret

Ashes cover a falling silhouette

The city will reap what it’s sown and ignite

Watching as the city burns tonight

Blindly consuming mass manufactured faith

Mankind is a festering parasite

Relentlessly draining its host dry

Nailing belief to a cross of genocide

The elements reclaim what was taken

The skyline is set ablaze with regret

Ashes cover a falling silhouette

The city will reap what it’s sown and ignite

Watching as the city burns tonight

Only after the last tree’s cut

And the last river poisoned

Only after the last fish is caught

Will you find that money cannot be eaten

And everything becomes irrelevant

As the sky tears open

Fire rains down, fire rains down

The fourth world comes to an end

Push the button light the match

Feel the fault lines detach

Crosshairs in the evening light

I sit and watch the city burn tonight

The city burns tonight

The skyline is set ablaze with regret

Ashes cover a falling silhouette

The city will reap what it’s sown and ignite

Watching as the city burns tonight

