Vooruit, op massaal verzoek nog vier afleveringen van de Betere jaren Negentig, daarna mag ik mij weer op Vrije Oefening werpen. De eerste single van Elastica, toen ze twee jaar later doorbraken werd hen het weerzinwekkende etiket Britpop opgeplakt. Ik moest het wel laten vallen om te kunnen zeggen dat ik dat woord nooit (meer) zal gebruiken.

No need to whine boy

Like a wind up toy you stutter at my feet

And it’s never the time boy

You’ve had too much wine to stumble up my street

Well it isn’t a problem

Nothing we can’t keep between the sheets

Tell me you’re mine love

And I will not wait for other bedtime treats

Is there something you lack

When I’m flat on my back

Is there something that I can do for you?

It’s always something you hate

Or it’s something you ate

Tell me is it the way that I touch you?

Have you found a new mate

And is she really great

Is it just that I’m much too much for you?

Don’t feed me a line boy

I can hear that voice you use upon the phone

And there’s no need to be coy

That is something you can do upon your own

Well it isn’t a problem

Nothing we can’t solve so just relax

Am I on the wrong train love

And will I have to tie you to the tracks?

Is there something you lack

When I’m flat on my back

Is there something that I can do for you?

It’s always something you hate

Or it’s something you ate

Tell me is it the way that I touch you?

Have you found a new mate

And is she really great

Is it just that I’m much too much for you?

I really want you to

I really want you to

Stutter, 1993