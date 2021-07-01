Vooruit, op massaal verzoek nog vier afleveringen van de Betere jaren Negentig, daarna mag ik mij weer op Vrije Oefening werpen. De eerste single van Elastica, toen ze twee jaar later doorbraken werd hen het weerzinwekkende etiket Britpop opgeplakt. Ik moest het wel laten vallen om te kunnen zeggen dat ik dat woord nooit (meer) zal gebruiken.
No need to whine boy
Like a wind up toy you stutter at my feet
And it’s never the time boy
You’ve had too much wine to stumble up my street
Well it isn’t a problem
Nothing we can’t keep between the sheets
Tell me you’re mine love
And I will not wait for other bedtime treats
Is there something you lack
When I’m flat on my back
Is there something that I can do for you?
It’s always something you hate
Or it’s something you ate
Tell me is it the way that I touch you?
Have you found a new mate
And is she really great
Is it just that I’m much too much for you?
Don’t feed me a line boy
I can hear that voice you use upon the phone
And there’s no need to be coy
That is something you can do upon your own
Well it isn’t a problem
Nothing we can’t solve so just relax
Am I on the wrong train love
And will I have to tie you to the tracks?
Is there something you lack
When I’m flat on my back
Is there something that I can do for you?
It’s always something you hate
Or it’s something you ate
Tell me is it the way that I touch you?
Have you found a new mate
And is she really great
Is it just that I’m much too much for you?
I really want you to
I really want you to
Stutter, 1993
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Steve Gullick – Full press kit, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48861191