Saturnus 5

Een aparte Madchester band, Inspiral Carpets, opvallend door het accent op het toetsenbord. Dit had de kerstmis nr. 1 moeten worden in 2016 vanwege de dood van Craig Gill, het dateert van 1994. U raadt natuurlijk al dat president nr. 35 John F. Kennedy is.
Lady take a ride on a Zeke 64
Jerry wants to be a rockette
There’s a popular misconception
Says we haven’t seen anything yet
Laying down the lifeless corpse of President 35
The lady crying by his side is the most beautiful woman alive
Saturn 5, you really were the greatest sight
Stretching out on a summer’s day
Houston is calling me back to her
An eagle lands, and the planet full of people raises its hands
All hail the men who will walk up in heaven today
Monochrome TV, all the things you ever represented to me
Take me once more, take me to heaven again
Saturn 5, you really were the greatest sight
Stretching out on a summer’s day
Houston is calling me back to her
Saturn 5, you really were the greatest sight
Stretching out on a summer’s day
Houston is calling me back to her
Saturn 5
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33247849