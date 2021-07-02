Saturnus 5

Een aparte Madchester band, Inspiral Carpets, opvallend door het accent op het toetsenbord. Dit had de kerstmis nr. 1 moeten worden in 2016 vanwege de dood van Craig Gill, het dateert van 1994. U raadt natuurlijk al dat president nr. 35 John F. Kennedy is.

Lady take a ride on a Zeke 64

Jerry wants to be a rockette

There’s a popular misconception

Says we haven’t seen anything yet

Laying down the lifeless corpse of President 35

The lady crying by his side is the most beautiful woman alive



Saturn 5, you really were the greatest sight

Stretching out on a summer’s day

Houston is calling me back to her



An eagle lands, and the planet full of people raises its hands

All hail the men who will walk up in heaven today



Monochrome TV, all the things you ever represented to me

Take me once more, take me to heaven again



Saturn 5