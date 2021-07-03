Huichelaar!

Ergens aan het begin van de Betere Jaren Negentigreeks beloofde ik veel boze vrouwen. Dit is de laatste in de serie, maar wees gerust: er komen er D.V. in de toekomst nog genoeg langs.

Silly girl I run around and never know my reasons

And though you’re laughing with me I know what you say about me

I can’t explain

It’s not your business anyway

So don’t say you understand

And don’t pretend you’re on my side



And I remember when you hated her for sleeping next to him

I see your smiling face but I know you’ve done worse than me



You hypocrite

Don’t talk to me cos you’re not fit to know me

So don’t pretend that you could’ve ever been a friend

And still I’m sure you think it’s OK what you’ve done to me

Cos I’m so bad to him

Don’t even try to hide behind that stupid lie

I know your kind and I know where your loyalties lie



Silly girls we run around and never know our reasons

And though I understand I guess I say that you betrayed me



I’m a hypocrite

I dish it out but I can’t take it I know

You think its wrong but maybe you’re right but this is my song

And still I’m sure you think that it’s OK what she did to me

Cos I’m so bad to him

Dont even try to hide behind that stupid smile



I know our kind, and I know where our loyalties lie

Hypocrite, 1994