Huichelaar!

Ergens aan het begin van de Betere Jaren Negentigreeks beloofde ik veel boze vrouwen. Dit is de laatste in de serie, maar wees gerust: er komen er D.V. in de toekomst nog genoeg langs.
Silly girl I run around and never know my reasons
And though you’re laughing with me I know what you say about me
I can’t explain
It’s not your business anyway
So don’t say you understand
And don’t pretend you’re on my side
And I remember when you hated her for sleeping next to him
I see your smiling face but I know you’ve done worse than me
You hypocrite
Don’t talk to me cos you’re not fit to know me
So don’t pretend that you could’ve ever been a friend
And still I’m sure you think it’s OK what you’ve done to me
Cos I’m so bad to him
Don’t even try to hide behind that stupid lie
I know your kind and I know where your loyalties lie
Silly girls we run around and never know our reasons
And though I understand I guess I say that you betrayed me
I’m a hypocrite
I dish it out but I can’t take it I know
You think its wrong but maybe you’re right but this is my song
And still I’m sure you think that it’s OK what she did to me
Cos I’m so bad to him
Dont even try to hide behind that stupid smile
I know our kind, and I know where our loyalties lie
Hypocrite, 1994
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By deepskyobject, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=101517162