Waarom is het zo moeilijk de zilveren rand van de wolken te ontwaren

Als slot van de Jaren Negentig-serie The Voice of the Beehive, die veel engelen en maan in hun liedje goten. Twee zussen uit de VS, in de (post-)punktijd werkzaam in Engeland.
have a destiny, I have a vision dear
It’s as translucent and rain and glass are clear
I am a problem girl, I have a habit old
If I got silver I’d pine for shiny gold
And you’re no better, wishing on all stars for things
You know you shouldn’t have at all
I have a complaint now, I have to change somehow
We need a turn around because I believe that
If you and I had flowers at our feet
We’d just think they will fade some day
And I know of me and you looked at skies of blue
We’d say the rain won’t stay away
Tell me why it’s so hard to see the silver lining
Of the clouds that tumble by
Tell me why it’s so hard for us to see the bright
Side of the hidden moon – hidden silent moon
I have a secret blue – heard a rumour true
I have a wish and it has got to do with you
I see a picture drawn, it’s lines are free and strong
I’ve been living on the darker side of dawn
And you the sweet one, truing sour as the sun sets
In you some so dark and shy
I have a solid trust – I have a hope for us
We’re both smiling as the factory’s churning
If you and I had flowers at our feet
We’d just think they will fade some day
And I know of me and you looked at skies of blue
We’d say the rain won’t stay away
Tell me why it’s so hard to see the silver lining
Of the clouds that tumble by
Tell me why it’s so hard for us to see the bright
Side of the hidden moon – hidden silent moon
I want to drink champagne and dance in a
Fountain splashing us with rain
I want to fall back into grass that’s cool and long
While trees above us sway we both deserve a lazy day
(Champagne giggles, kisses and riddles
Kid and play then float ways
Splashing raindrops ‘till the pain stops)
So hard the stars have a secret plan for me and you
So hard the day is done the moon is new
So hard, 1996
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9347135