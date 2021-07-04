Waarom is het zo moeilijk de zilveren rand van de wolken te ontwaren

Als slot van de Jaren Negentig-serie The Voice of the Beehive, die veel engelen en maan in hun liedje goten. Twee zussen uit de VS, in de (post-)punktijd werkzaam in Engeland.

have a destiny, I have a vision dear

It’s as translucent and rain and glass are clear

I am a problem girl, I have a habit old

If I got silver I’d pine for shiny gold

And you’re no better, wishing on all stars for things

You know you shouldn’t have at all

I have a complaint now, I have to change somehow

We need a turn around because I believe that

If you and I had flowers at our feet

We’d just think they will fade some day

And I know of me and you looked at skies of blue

We’d say the rain won’t stay away

Tell me why it’s so hard to see the silver lining

Of the clouds that tumble by

Tell me why it’s so hard for us to see the bright

Side of the hidden moon – hidden silent moon

I have a secret blue – heard a rumour true

I have a wish and it has got to do with you

I see a picture drawn, it’s lines are free and strong

I’ve been living on the darker side of dawn



And you the sweet one, truing sour as the sun sets

In you some so dark and shy

I have a solid trust – I have a hope for us

We’re both smiling as the factory’s churning

If you and I had flowers at our feet

We’d just think they will fade some day

And I know of me and you looked at skies of blue

We’d say the rain won’t stay away

Tell me why it’s so hard to see the silver lining

Of the clouds that tumble by

Tell me why it’s so hard for us to see the bright

Side of the hidden moon – hidden silent moon

I want to drink champagne and dance in a

Fountain splashing us with rain

I want to fall back into grass that’s cool and long

While trees above us sway we both deserve a lazy day



(Champagne giggles, kisses and riddles

Kid and play then float ways

Splashing raindrops ‘till the pain stops)

So hard the stars have a secret plan for me and you

So hard the day is done the moon is new

So hard, 1996