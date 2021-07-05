Apocalyptische progrockklassieker du jour: The Four Horsemen

Er wordt vaak wat neergekeken op Aphrodite’s Child – wat vermoedelijk vooral te wijten is aan het soms tenenkrommende solowerk van zanger Demis Roussos – maar feit is dat het album 666 de tand des tijds heel wat beter heeft doorstaan dan de meeste vroege progrock.
666 is bedoeld als een psychedelische interpretatie van het Bijbelboek Openbaringen (over De Ondergang Van Alles, voor de wat minder Bijbelvaste lezers). In een circustent worden passages uit Openbaringen gespeeld, terwijl zich buiten de tent de échte Apocalyps afspeelt. Muziek van Vangelis, tekst van Costas Ferris. Vangelis drukte het project min of meer door tégen de zin van de andere leden van de band. Tijdens de opnames liepen de spanningen zó hoog op dat de band uiteenviel.
De ruiter op het witte paard is waarschijnlijk Christus, het rode paard symboliseert mogelijk de (burger)oorlog, het zwarte paard de hongersnood en het vaalgele paard de dood.
And when the Lamb
Opened the first seal
I saw, I saw the first horse
The horseman held a bow
Now when the Lamb
Opened the second seal
I saw, I saw the second horse
The horseman held a sword
[Chorus]The leading horse is white
The second horse is red
The third one is a black
The last one is a green
The leading horse is white
The second horse is red
The third one is a black
The last one is a green
[Verse 2]And when the Lamb
Opened the third seal
I saw, I saw the third horse
The horseman had a balance
Now when the Lamb
Opened the fourth seal
I saw the fourth horse
The horseman was the pest
[Chorus]The leading horse is white
The second horse is red
The third one is a black
The last one is a green
The leading horse is white
The second horse is red
The third one is a black
The last one is a green
The leading horse is white
The second horse is red
The third one is a black
The last one is a green
The leading horse is white
The second horse is red
The third one is a black
The last one is a green
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Viktor Mikhailovich Vasnetsov – http://lj.rossia.org/users/john_petrov/166993.html, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2649874