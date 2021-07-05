Apocalyptische progrockklassieker du jour: The Four Horsemen

Er wordt vaak wat neergekeken op Aphrodite’s Child – wat vermoedelijk vooral te wijten is aan het soms tenenkrommende solowerk van zanger Demis Roussos – maar feit is dat het album 666 de tand des tijds heel wat beter heeft doorstaan dan de meeste vroege progrock.

666 is bedoeld als een psychedelische interpretatie van het Bijbelboek Openbaringen (over De Ondergang Van Alles, voor de wat minder Bijbelvaste lezers). In een circustent worden passages uit Openbaringen gespeeld, terwijl zich buiten de tent de échte Apocalyps afspeelt. Muziek van Vangelis, tekst van Costas Ferris. Vangelis drukte het project min of meer door tégen de zin van de andere leden van de band. Tijdens de opnames liepen de spanningen zó hoog op dat de band uiteenviel.

De ruiter op het witte paard is waarschijnlijk Christus, het rode paard symboliseert mogelijk de (burger)oorlog, het zwarte paard de hongersnood en het vaalgele paard de dood.

And when the Lamb

Opened the first seal

I saw, I saw the first horse

The horseman held a bow

Now when the Lamb

Opened the second seal

I saw, I saw the second horse

The horseman held a sword

[Chorus]The leading horse is white

The second horse is red

The third one is a black

The last one is a green

The leading horse is white

The second horse is red

The third one is a black

The last one is a green

[Verse 2]And when the Lamb

Opened the third seal

I saw, I saw the third horse

The horseman had a balance

Now when the Lamb

Opened the fourth seal

I saw the fourth horse

The horseman was the pest

[Chorus]The leading horse is white

The second horse is red

The third one is a black

The last one is a green

The leading horse is white

The second horse is red

The third one is a black

The last one is a green

The leading horse is white

The second horse is red

The third one is a black

The last one is a green

The leading horse is white

The second horse is red

The third one is a black

The last one is a green

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Viktor Mikhailovich Vasnetsov – http://lj.rossia.org/users/john_petrov/166993.html, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2649874