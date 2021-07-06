Huilen als een baby

Wie een nummer weet waarin de gitaar het huilen zo goed of beter suggereert moet het maar laten weten. Het is niet de eerste keer dat ik er mijn leedwezen over uitspreek dat Alex Chiltons muziek o o o wat kan hij hoog is gegaan.

When I think about the good love you gave me

I cry like a baby

Living without you is driving me crazy

I cry like a baby

Well, I know now that you’re not a play thing

Not a toy, or a puppet on a string

As I look back on a love so sweet now

I cry like a baby

Every road is a lonely street

I cry like a baby

I know now that you’re not a play thing

Not a toy, or a puppet on a string

Today we passed on a street

And you just walked on by

My heart just fell to my feet

And once again I began to cry

When I think about the good love you gave me

I cry like a baby

Living without you is driving me crazy

I cry like a baby

I know now that you’re not a play thing

I cry like a baby

As I look back on a love so sweet now

I cry like a baby

Every road is a lonely street

I cry like a baby

My heart just fell to my feet, you know

I cried like a baby

You left the water running now

I cried like a baby

Cry like a baby, The Box Tops, 1968