Huilen als een baby

Wie een nummer weet waarin de gitaar het huilen zo goed of beter suggereert moet het maar laten weten. Het is niet de eerste keer dat ik er mijn leedwezen over uitspreek dat Alex Chiltons muziek o o o wat kan hij hoog is gegaan.
When I think about the good love you gave me
I cry like a baby
Living without you is driving me crazy
I cry like a baby
Well, I know now that you’re not a play thing
Not a toy, or a puppet on a string
As I look back on a love so sweet now
I cry like a baby
Every road is a lonely street
I cry like a baby
I know now that you’re not a play thing
Not a toy, or a puppet on a string
Today we passed on a street
And you just walked on by
My heart just fell to my feet
And once again I began to cry
When I think about the good love you gave me
I cry like a baby
Living without you is driving me crazy
I cry like a baby
I know now that you’re not a play thing
I cry like a baby
As I look back on a love so sweet now
I cry like a baby
Every road is a lonely street
I cry like a baby
My heart just fell to my feet, you know
I cried like a baby
You left the water running now
I cried like a baby
Cry like a baby, The Box Tops, 1968
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1595526