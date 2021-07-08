Krachtig roeren alsjeblieft

Gelukkig was ik niet de enige in de super met een mondkapje op, maar 1,5m kun je wel helemaal vergeten. Hopelijk maakt de dubbele prik wel het verschil.

En dan staat er van die erbarmelijke hedendaagse confectiepop op, waarin naar de stijl van het tijdvak, vooral in de VS, slachtofferig gejammer overheerst. En dan plotseling, ik roep het uit van achter mijn dempende doekje: MUZIEK!

The Wailers, met Bob Marley, Peter Tosh en Bunny Wailer voor de Old Grey Whistle Test, 1973

Stir it up; little darlin’, stir it up. Come on, baby.

Come on and stir it up: little darlin’, stir it up. O-oh!



It’s been a long, long time, yeah!

(stir it, stir it, stir it together)

Since I got you on my mind. (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) Oh-oh!

Now you are here (stir it, stir it, stir it together), I said,

it’s so clear

There’s so much we could do, baby, (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Just me and you.



Come on and stir it up; …, little darlin’!

Stir it up; come on, baby!

Come on and stir it up, yeah!

Little darlin’, stir it up! O-oh!



I’ll push the wood (stir it, stir it, stir it together),

then I blaze ya fire;

Then I’ll satisfy your heart’s desire. (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Said, I stir it every (stir it, stir it, stir it together),

every minute:

All you got to do, baby, (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Is keep it in, eh!



(Stir it up) Oh, little darlin’,

Stir it up; …, baby!

Come on and stir it up, oh-oh-oh!

Little darlin’, stir it up! Wo-oh! Mm, now, now.



Quench me when I’m thirsty;

Come on and cool me down, baby, when I’m hot. (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Your recipe is, – darlin’ – is so tasty,

When you show and stir your pot. (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)



So: stir it up, oh!

Little darlin’, stir it up; wo, now!

Come on and stir it up, oh-ah!

Little darlin’, stir it up!



Oh, little darlin’, stir it up. Come on, babe!

Come on and stir it up, wo-o-a!

Little darlin’, stir it up! Stick with me, baby!

Come on, come on and stir it up, oh-oh!

Little darlin’, stir it up.

De oorspronkelijke lp-versie. Nou, en omdat ik de kwaadste niet ben ook de single (1979) van het live album Babylon by bus. Live is Marley altijd nog even opwindender dan in de studio. Stir it up!