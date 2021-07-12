Bijna alsof je verliefd bent

De film Groundhog day ken ik niet van aanschouwing, wel van beschrijving in een boek over de (on)mogelijkheid van tijdreizen. Get zou tot de culturele bagage van een iegelijk moeten behoren, te weten wat het inhield. In het dagelijks spraakgebruik duidt het de dag aan waarop het groundhog zich boven de grond waagt en besluit dat het nog geen lente is, 2 februari. Opdracht van de Heer, tevens mijn trouwdag (ik weet het nog goed), tevens de kalenderdag waarop we elkaar ontmoet hebben.

What a day this has been

What a rare mood I’m in

Why it’s almost like being in love



There’s a smile on my face

For the whole human race

Why it’s almost like being in love



All the music of life seems to be

(Just) Like a bell that is ringing for me



And from the way that I feel

When the bell starts to peel

I would swear I was falling, I could swear I was falling

– It’s almost like being in love

De soundtrack van de film is weer iets anders. Dit hoort er bij.

Almost like being in love, Nat ‘King’Cole, 1954