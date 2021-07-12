Bijna alsof je verliefd bent

De film Groundhog day ken ik niet van aanschouwing, wel van beschrijving in een boek over de (on)mogelijkheid van tijdreizen. Get zou tot de culturele bagage van een iegelijk moeten behoren, te weten wat het inhield. In het dagelijks spraakgebruik duidt het de dag aan waarop het groundhog zich boven de grond waagt en besluit dat het nog geen lente is, 2 februari. Opdracht van de Heer, tevens mijn trouwdag (ik weet het nog goed), tevens de kalenderdag waarop we elkaar ontmoet hebben.
What a day this has been
What a rare mood I’m in
Why it’s almost like being in love
There’s a smile on my face
For the whole human race
Why it’s almost like being in love
All the music of life seems to be
(Just) Like a bell that is ringing for me
And from the way that I feel
When the bell starts to peel
I would swear I was falling, I could swear I was falling
– It’s almost like being in love
De soundtrack van de film is weer iets anders. Dit hoort er bij.
Almost like being in love, Nat ‘King’Cole, 1954
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By William P. Gottlieb – This image is available from the United States Library of Congress’s Music Divisionunder the digital ID gottlieb.01511. Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11089358