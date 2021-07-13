Soulklassieker du jour: Sir Duke

Stevie Wonder’s eerbetoon aan de in 1974 overleden Duke Ellington, één van de grootste Amerikaanse culturele iconen. Afkomstig van de dubbelaar Songs in the Key of Life, de vijfde (en laatste) aflevering in een reeks albums die nu algemeen gezien worden als ‘klassiek ‘. Wonder zou later nog slechts incidenteel hetzelfde niveau halen. In het voorbijgaan noemt Stevie ook nog Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong en Glenn Miller. Waarom Miller in dit rijtje iconen genoemd wordt zal wel altijd een raadsel blijven.
[Verse 1]Music is a world within itself
With a language we all understand
With an equal opportunity
For all to sing, dance and clap their hands
But just because a record has a groove
Don’t make it in the groove
But you can tell right away at letter A
When the people start to move
[Chorus]They can feel it all over
They can feel it all over people
They can feel it all over
They can feel it all over people
[Verse 2]Music knows it is and always will
Be one of the things that life just won’t quit
But here are some of music’s pioneers
That time will not allow us to forget
For there’s Basie, Miller, Satchmo
And the king of all Sir Duke
And with a voice like Ella’s ringing out
There’s no way the band can lose
[Chorus]You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
[Breakdown]
[Chorus]You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
I can feel it all, all, all-all-all over people
[Outro]Can’t you feel it all over?
Come on, let’s feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
Everybody, all over people
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown author – http://www.defenseimagery.mil; VIRIN: HA-SN-99-00410 (cropped), Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8378297