Soulklassieker du jour: Sir Duke

Stevie Wonder’s eerbetoon aan de in 1974 overleden Duke Ellington, één van de grootste Amerikaanse culturele iconen. Afkomstig van de dubbelaar Songs in the Key of Life, de vijfde (en laatste) aflevering in een reeks albums die nu algemeen gezien worden als ‘klassiek ‘. Wonder zou later nog slechts incidenteel hetzelfde niveau halen. In het voorbijgaan noemt Stevie ook nog Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong en Glenn Miller. Waarom Miller in dit rijtje iconen genoemd wordt zal wel altijd een raadsel blijven.

[Verse 1]Music is a world within itself

With a language we all understand

With an equal opportunity

For all to sing, dance and clap their hands

But just because a record has a groove

Don’t make it in the groove

But you can tell right away at letter A

When the people start to move

[Chorus]They can feel it all over

They can feel it all over people

They can feel it all over

They can feel it all over people

[Verse 2]Music knows it is and always will

Be one of the things that life just won’t quit

But here are some of music’s pioneers

That time will not allow us to forget

For there’s Basie, Miller, Satchmo

And the king of all Sir Duke

And with a voice like Ella’s ringing out

There’s no way the band can lose

[Chorus]You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

[Breakdown]

[Chorus]You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

I can feel it all, all, all-all-all over people

[Outro]Can’t you feel it all over?

Come on, let’s feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

Everybody, all over people

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown author – http://www.defenseimagery.mil; VIRIN: HA-SN-99-00410 (cropped), Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8378297