We martelen niet, we zijn een beschaafde natie

En al met al, wat is er allemaal ten goede veranderd? U zegt het maar. De Au Pairs, veertig jaar geleden.
We don’t torture, we’re a civilized nation
We’re avoiding any confrontation
We don’t torture (we don’t torture)
We don’t torture (we don’t torture)
American hostages in Iran
Heard daily on the news
Forget about Vietnam
You can ignore the 32
There are 32 women in Armagh jail
Political prisoners here at home
The British state’s got nothing to lose
It’s a subject better left alone
We don’t torture, we’re a civilized nation
We’re avoiding any confrontation
We don’t torture
We don’t torture
Alleged crimes withheld information (we don’t torture, we’re a civilized nation)
She gets no sanitation (we’re avoiding any confrontation)
She dries her shit on her cell wall (we don’t torture, we’re a civilized nation)
She’s feeling cold and sick, she gets a couple of valium (we’re avoiding any confrontation)
Now she’s relaxed for the next interrogation
Naked, spread-eagled on her back
It’s a better position for internal examination
A better position for giving information
Giving information
Giving information
We don’t torture
We don’t torture
Hands above and she gets a beating
Bleeding and wounded, she’s stopped eating
Has a baby, gets nothing for pain
They came and took her baby away
Oh we don’t torture, we’re a civilized nation (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)
We’re avoiding any confrontation (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)
We don’t torture (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)
We don’t torture (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)
We don’t torture, we’re a civilized nation (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)
We’re avoiding any confrontation (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)
We don’t torture (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)
We don’t torture (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)
We don’t torture
Armagh, 1981
