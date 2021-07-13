We martelen niet, we zijn een beschaafde natie

En al met al, wat is er allemaal ten goede veranderd? U zegt het maar. De Au Pairs, veertig jaar geleden.

We don’t torture, we’re a civilized nation

We’re avoiding any confrontation

We don’t torture (we don’t torture)

We don’t torture (we don’t torture)

American hostages in Iran

Heard daily on the news

Forget about Vietnam

You can ignore the 32

There are 32 women in Armagh jail

Political prisoners here at home

The British state’s got nothing to lose

It’s a subject better left alone

We don’t torture, we’re a civilized nation

We’re avoiding any confrontation

We don’t torture

We don’t torture

Alleged crimes withheld information (we don’t torture, we’re a civilized nation)

She gets no sanitation (we’re avoiding any confrontation)

She dries her shit on her cell wall (we don’t torture, we’re a civilized nation)

She’s feeling cold and sick, she gets a couple of valium (we’re avoiding any confrontation)

Now she’s relaxed for the next interrogation

Naked, spread-eagled on her back

It’s a better position for internal examination

A better position for giving information

Giving information

Giving information

We don’t torture

We don’t torture



Hands above and she gets a beating

Bleeding and wounded, she’s stopped eating

Has a baby, gets nothing for pain

They came and took her baby away

Oh we don’t torture, we’re a civilized nation (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)

We’re avoiding any confrontation (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)

We don’t torture (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)

We don’t torture (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)

We don’t torture, we’re a civilized nation (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)

We’re avoiding any confrontation (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)

We don’t torture (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)

We don’t torture (we don’t torture, we don’t torture)

We don’t torture

Armagh, 1981