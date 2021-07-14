Folkrockkassieker du jour: Songs From The Wood

Heuglijk nieuws: binnenkort verschijnt er een nieuw album van de onvolprezen prog/folk/blues/jazz-rockers Jethro Tull, (naast Van der Graaf Generator) de enige progrockband waar ik naar kan luisteren zonder doodzenuwachtig te worden en/of knallende koppijn te krijgen.

Songs from the Wood is het eerste album in een trilogie sterke folkrockalbums die Tull eind jaren ’70 uitbracht. Tekstschrijver en frontman Ian Anderson keerde terug naar zijn culturele roots nadat een vriend hem een boek had gegeven over Engelse folklore en fantasy. Anderson raakte gefascineerd door de verhalen die hij las en besloot ze om te zetten in een songcyclus.

[Verse 1]Let me bring you songs from the wood:

To make you feel much better than you could know

Dust you down from tip to toe

Show you how the garden grows

Hold you steady as you go

Join the chorus if you can:

It’ll make of you an honest man

[Verse 2]Let me bring you love from the field:

Poppies red and roses filled with summer rain

To heal the wound and still the pain

That threatens again and again

As you drag down every lover’s lane

Life’s long celebration’s here

I’ll toast you all in penny cheer

[Verse 3]Let me bring you all things refined:

Galliards and lute songs served in chilling ale

Greetings well met fellow, hail!

I am the wind to fill your sail

I am the cross to take your nail:

A singer of these ageless times

With kitchen prose and gutter rhymes

[Instrumental Break]

Songs from the wood – make you feel much better [x2]Songs from the wood [x2]

[Verse 4]Let me bring you love from the field:

Poppies red and roses filled with summer rain

To heal the wound and still the pain

That threatens again and again

As you drag down every lovers’ lane

Life’s long celebration’s here

I’ll toast you all in penny cheer

[Outro]Songs from the wood – make you feel much better

Songs from the wood – make you feel much better

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Richard Doyle – See, for example, Art.com, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1125049