Soulklassieker du jour: I Don’t Need No Doctor

De eerste uit een reeks hitsingles voor Ray Charles, geschreven door Nick Ashford, Valerie Simpson en Jo Armstead. De bekendste song uit die periode is ongetwijfeld Let’s Go Get Stoned, maar I Don’T Need No Doctor is al net zo goed. Het begin van een comeback voor Ray, die in de vroege jaren jaren ’60 een aantal grote hits had, maar in 1964 werd opgepakt voor het bezit van heroïne. Om een gevangenisstraf te ontlopen was Ray gedwongen zich op te laten nemen in een afkickcentrum in LA. Ray was twee jaar uit de roulatie, maar het lukte hem af te kicken van de horse. Waarmee de arrestatie dus een blessing in disguise bleek te zijn geweest.

I don’t need no doctor

‘Cause I know what’s ailing me

I don’t need no doctor, no, no

‘Cause I know what’s ailing meI’ve been too long away from my baby, ahh!

I’m coming down with a misery

(I don’t need no doctor)

(I don’t need no doctor)I don’t need no doctor

For my prescription to be filled

(I don’t need no doctor)

(I don’t need no doctor)I don’t need no doctor, I tell ya now

For my prescription to be filled

(I don’t need no doctor)

(I don’t need no doctor)

Only my baby’s arms

Could ever take away this chill

(I don’t need no doctor)

(I don’t need no doctor)Now the doctor say I need rest (hey hey)

Before I need her tenderness (hmmm hmm)

Put me on the critical list (hey hey)

When all I need is her sweet kiss (hmmm hmm)

He gave me a medicated lotion

But it didn’t soothe (it didn’t soothe)

My emotion (I don’t need no doctor)

(I don’t need no doctor)I don’t need no doctor

For my hope to live is gone (I don’t need no doctor)

(I don’t need no doctor)

I don’t need no doctor, no, no

Wahhh! my hope to live is gone (I don’t need no doctor)

(I don’t need no doctor)All I need is my baby

Baby, Please!

Won’t you please come on home? (I don’t need no doctor)

You know what I’m talkin’ about? (I don’t need no doctor)I don’t need no aspirins (I don’t need no doctor)

I don’t need no lotion (I don’t need no doctor)

I say, I don’t need (I don’t need no doctor)

No vitamin pills (I don’t need no doctor)

I don’t need (I don’t need)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Heinrich Klaffs – https://flickr.com/photos/47686431@N04/4505892467 Ray Carles, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12199104