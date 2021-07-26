Stonesklassieker du jour: Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?

Mick Jagger wordt vandaag ’78 jaren jong. Mick is wat in de schaduw komen te staan van Keith, die door veel mensen wordt gezien als het échte hart van de Stones, maar dat is niet helemaal terecht. Mick is een zwaar onderschatte tekstschrijver en tot op de dag van vandaag één van de meest energieke en charismatische rock ’n roll performers. Gefeliciteerd, Mick. Nog vele jaren!

Have You Seen Your Mother creëerde destijds wat ophef, omdat de Stones op de hoes van de single poseerden in vrouwenkleding. Geen idee waar de tekst over gaat, maar speculeren staat je natuurlijk vrij. Volgens Mick kwam de zin volledig uit de lucht vallen (lees: ook Mick heeft geen idee wat het betekent).

Have you seen your mother, baby, standing in the shadow?

Have you had another, baby, standing in the shadow?

I’m glad I opened your eyes



The have-nots would have tried to freeze you in ice

Have you seen your brother, baby, standing in the shadow?

Have you had another baby, standing in the shadow?

I was just passing the time

I’m all alone, won’t you give all your sympathy to mine?



Tell me a story about how you adore me

Live in the shadow, see through the shadow,

Live through the shadow, tear at the shadow

Hate in the shadow, and love in your shadowy life



Have you seen your lover, baby, standing in the shadow?

Has he had another baby, standing in the shadow?

Baby, where have you been all your life?

Talking about all the people who should try anything twice



Have you seen your mother, baby, standing in the shadow?

Have you had another baby, standing in the shadow?

You take your choice at this time

The brave old world or the slide to the depths of decline

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Decca Record Co. – Scan, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=36509205