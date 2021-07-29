Bluesrockklassieker du jour: La Grange

ZZ Top basgitarist Dusty Hill is gisteren op 72-jarige leeftijd overleden. De behaarde Texaanse bluesrockers zijn om een of andere reden nog nooit voorbij gekomen in deze rubriek, wat eigenlijk wel een klein schandaal is. Deze ode aan “het beste bordeel van Texas” lijkt ons een passend afscheid van Dusty. Hij zou het ongetwijfeld zo gewild hebben.

Rumour spreadin’ a-‘round in that Texas town

‘bout that shack outside La Grange

and you know what I’m talkin’ about.

Just let me know if you wanna go

to that home out on the range.

They gotta lotta nice girls.



Have mercy.

A haw, haw, haw, haw, a haw.

A haw, haw, haw.



Well, I hear it’s fine if you got the time

and the ten to get yourself in.

A hmm, hmm.

And I hear it’s tight most ev’ry night,

but now I might be mistaken.

hmm, hmm, hmm, hmm.

Have mercy.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Brian Marks – IMG_8527.jpg, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=60689515