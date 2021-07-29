Chris Packham, gangmaker van Spring- (Autumn/Winter/Summer)watch op de BBC en uitgesproken actievoerder tegen de barbaarse hobby van de heersende klasse, vossen- en dassenjacht en tegen zinloze hogesnelheidslijnen. Onder andere. En ook uit de kast als Asperger – hoe zegt men het? -patiënt? lijkt mij niet.

Enfin, hij liep een dierbaar traject uit zijn jeugd na op televisie, wat op je zestigste moeilijker is dan in je jonge jaren. En hij miste de torenvalken, en citeerde dit gedicht van Gerard Manley Hopkins uit 1877.

En sprak zonder terughoudendheid over zijn aanvechting tot zelfmoord in vroegere tijd.

Laten we dat gedicht over de torenvalk, meestal kestrel genoemd in het Engels in het moeizame zomerzonnetje zetten.

The Windhover

To Christ Our Lord

I caught this morning morning’s minion, king-

dom of daylight’s dauphin, dapple-dawn-drawn Falcon, in his riding

Of the rolling level underneath him steady air, and striding

High there, how he rung upon the rein of a wimpling wing

In his ecstasy! then off, off forth on swing,

As a skate’s heel sweeps smooth on a bow-bend: the hurl and gliding

Rebuffed the big wind. My heart in hiding

Stirred for a bird, – the achieve of, the mastery of the thing.

Brute beauty and valour and act, oh, air, pride, plume, here

Buckle! AND the fire that breaks from thee then, a billion

Times told lovelier, more dangerous, O my chevalier!



No wonder of it: shéer plód makes plough down sillion

Shine, and blue-bleak embers, ah my dear,

Fall, gall themselves, and gash gold-vermilion.