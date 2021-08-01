Popklassieker du jour: The Mighty Quinn

Na Hendrix’ versie van All Along The Watchtower misschien wel de allerbeste Dylancover ooit. Het origineel verscheen als Quinn the Eskimo op de bootleg The Great White Wonder uit 1969. Een officiële release volgde pas in1985 op de verzamelaar Biograph. Volgens Dylan moeten mensen niet teveel achter de tekst van Quinn the Eskimo zoeken, meer dan een nonsensicaal rijmpje in de traditie van Lewis Carroll is het niet. Manfred Mann zou de song later nog eens opnemen, maar die symfonische progrockversie haalt het niet bij dit catchy popjuweeltje.

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Everybody’s building ships and boats

Some are building monuments, others are jotting down notes

Everybody’s in despair, every girl and boy

But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here

Everybody’s gonna jump for joy

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

I like to go just like the rest, I like my sugar sweet

But jumping queues and makin’ haste, just ain’t my cup of meat

Everyone’s beneath the trees, feedin’ pigeons on a limb

But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here

All the pigeons gonna run to him

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Let me do what I wanna do, I can’t decide ‘em all

Just tell me where to put ‘em and I’ll tell you who to call

Nobody can get no sleep, there’s someone on everyone’s toes

But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here

Everybody’s gonna wanna doze

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photographer Ron Kroon (ANEFO) – GaHetNa (Nationaal Archief, NL) 2.24.01.05, Bestanddeelnummer : 920-6900, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37187312