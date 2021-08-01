Popklassieker du jour: The Mighty Quinn

Na Hendrix’ versie van All Along The Watchtower misschien wel de allerbeste Dylancover ooit. Het origineel verscheen als Quinn the Eskimo op de bootleg The Great White Wonder uit 1969. Een officiële release volgde pas in1985 op de verzamelaar Biograph. Volgens Dylan moeten mensen niet teveel achter de tekst van Quinn the Eskimo zoeken, meer dan een nonsensicaal rijmpje in de traditie van Lewis Carroll is het niet. Manfred Mann zou de song later nog eens opnemen, maar die symfonische progrockversie haalt het niet bij dit catchy popjuweeltje.
Come all without, come all within
You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn
Come all without, come all within
You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn
Everybody’s building ships and boats
Some are building monuments, others are jotting down notes
Everybody’s in despair, every girl and boy
But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here
Everybody’s gonna jump for joy
Come all without, come all within
You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn
I like to go just like the rest, I like my sugar sweet
But jumping queues and makin’ haste, just ain’t my cup of meat
Everyone’s beneath the trees, feedin’ pigeons on a limb
But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here
All the pigeons gonna run to him
Come all without, come all within
You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn
Come all without, come all within
You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn
Let me do what I wanna do, I can’t decide ‘em all
Just tell me where to put ‘em and I’ll tell you who to call
Nobody can get no sleep, there’s someone on everyone’s toes
But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here
Everybody’s gonna wanna doze
Come all without, come all within
You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn
Come all without, come all within
You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn
Come all without, come all within
You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn
Come all without, come all within
You’ll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photographer Ron Kroon (ANEFO) – GaHetNa (Nationaal Archief, NL) 2.24.01.05, Bestanddeelnummer : 920-6900, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37187312