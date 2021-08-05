Popklassieker du jour: Real Men

Real Men is een commentaar op de homoscene van de vroege jaren ’80 in New York. Terwijl ‘mannelijk” gedrag elders in de maatschappij steeds meer ter discussie kwam te staan, was de homoscene in New York expliciet en schaamteloos macho (All the gays are macho/Can’t you see the leather shine?). Voor Joe Jackson aanleiding te reflecteren op de traditionele rolverdeling tussen mannen en vrouwen en de vraag wat een man nu tot een ‘echte’ man maakt. Of misschien moeten we dat hele begrip maar gewoon dumpen omdat het hopeloos achterhaald is (‘Cause there’s women running past you now/And you just drag your feet).

Take your mind back, I don’t know when

Some time when it always seemed to be just us and them

Girls that wore pink and boys that wore blue

Boys that always grew up better men than me and you

What’s a man now? What’s a man mean?

Is he rough or is he rugged?

Is he cultural and clean?

Now it’s all changed, it’s got to change more

‘Cause we think it’s getting better

But nobody’s really sure

And so it goes, go ‘round again

But now and then we wonder who the real men are

See the nice boys, dancing in pairs

Golden earring, golden tan, blow wave in their hair

Sure, they’re all straight, straight as a line

All the gays are macho

Can’t you see the leather shine?

You don’t want to sound dumb, don’t want to offend

So don’t call me a faggot

Not unless you are a friend

Then if you’re tall and handsome and strong

You can wear the uniform and I could play along

And so it goes, go ‘round again

But now and then we wonder who the real men are

Time to get scared, time to change plan

Don’t know how to treat a lady

Don’t know how to be a man

Time to admit what you call defeat

‘Cause there’s women running past you now

And you just drag your feet

Man makes a gun, man goes to war

Man can kill and man can drink

And man can take a whore

Kill all the blacks, kill all the reds

And if there’s war between the sexes

Then there’ll be no people left

And so it goes, go ‘round again

But now and then we wonder who the real men are

