Nagasaki, al mikpunt voordat het mikpunt werd

Nagasaki was/is de zetel van het katholieke aartsbisdom van Japan. Veel gelovigen zal het niet te bedienen hebben (gehad), maar de stad was misschien wel de bekendste Japanse stad in de “westelijke wereld”. Wie zal zeggen of ze daarom de tweede bom op Nagasaki hebben gegooid. Koloniale impulsen werken door, tot op vandaag.

Hot gingerbread and dynamite

That’s all there is at night

Back in Nagasaki where the fellows chew tobaccky

And the women wicky-wacky-woo!

They got a way that they entertain

They wouldn’t hurry a hurricane

Back in Nagasaki where the fellows chew tobaccky

And the women wicky-wacky-woo!

Fujiama, get a mama

Then your troubles increase, boy!

It’s South Dakota you want a soda

First shake me then ten cents please

They hug and kiss each night

By jingo, boys, it’s worth that price!

Back in Nagasaki where the fellows chew tobaccky

And the women wicky-wacky-woo!

Back in Nagasaki where the fellows chew tobaccky

And the women wicky-wacky-woo!

Django Reinhardt & Freddy Taylor, 1936

De tekst slaat uiteraard helemaal nergens op, maar dit kon zo. En er zijn ook nog veel naoorlogse versies. Altijd lachen om de ander die je niet kent en niet wilt kennen, ook al gebruik je het woord zen voortdurend als bijvoeglijk naamwoord.

Eerste video: Ipana Troubadours, het origineel van dit nummer, 1929