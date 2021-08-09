Nagasaki, al mikpunt voordat het mikpunt werd

Nagasaki was/is de zetel van het katholieke aartsbisdom van Japan. Veel gelovigen zal het niet te bedienen hebben (gehad), maar de stad was misschien wel de bekendste Japanse stad in de “westelijke wereld”. Wie zal zeggen of ze daarom de tweede bom op Nagasaki hebben gegooid. Koloniale impulsen werken door, tot op vandaag.
Hot gingerbread and dynamite
That’s all there is at night
Back in Nagasaki where the fellows chew tobaccky
And the women wicky-wacky-woo!
They got a way that they entertain
They wouldn’t hurry a hurricane
Back in Nagasaki where the fellows chew tobaccky
And the women wicky-wacky-woo!
Fujiama, get a mama
Then your troubles increase, boy!
It’s South Dakota you want a soda
First shake me then ten cents please
They hug and kiss each night
By jingo, boys, it’s worth that price!
Back in Nagasaki where the fellows chew tobaccky
And the women wicky-wacky-woo!
Back in Nagasaki where the fellows chew tobaccky
And the women wicky-wacky-woo!
Django Reinhardt & Freddy Taylor, 1936
De tekst slaat uiteraard helemaal nergens op, maar dit kon zo. En er zijn ook nog veel naoorlogse versies. Altijd lachen om de ander die je niet kent en niet wilt kennen, ook al gebruik je het woord zen voortdurend als bijvoeglijk naamwoord.
Eerste video: Ipana Troubadours, het origineel van dit nummer, 1929