Nanci Griffith overleden

Folk/country-zangeres Nanci Griffith is gisteren op 68-jarige leeftijd overleden. De doodsoorzaak is niet bekend gemaakt. Voor zover mij bekend leed Griffith niet aan een ernstige ziekte.
Griffith werd geboren op 6 juli 1953 in Seguin, Texas, maar groeide op in Austin. Voordat ze zich in 1977 fulltime op de muziek stortte werkte ze als lerares.
Begin jaren ’80 verhuisde Griffith naar Nashville, waar ze songs schreef voor onder meer Emmylou Harris, Lyle Lovett en Dolly Parton.
Haar eerste eigen hit was een cover van Julie Gold’s “From A Distance”. Bette Midler zou later met een cover van Griffith’s cover een veel grotere hit scoren, overigens een steeds terugkerend thema in Griffith’s carrière: nummers die zij schreef of uitvoerde waren commercieel aanmerkelijk succesvoller als ze door anderen werden opgenomen.
Griffith was een typische ‘liberal’. Haar teksten kregen in de tweede helft van haar carrière een steeds sterkere politieke lading. Arnold’s favoriet: Trouble In The Fields, hier samen met Maura O’Connell.
Een van haar mooiste is It’s A Hard Life Wherever You Go, waarin ze de situatie van katholieke (Republikeinse) kinderen in Belfast tijdens the Troubles vergelijkt met die van zwarte kinderen in Chicago.
I am a backseat driver from America
They drive to the left on Falls Road
The man at the wheel’s name is Seamus
We pass a child on the corner he knows
And Seamus says, “Now, what chance has that kid got?”
And I say from the back, “I don’t know.”
He says, “There’s barbed wire at all of these exits
And there ain’t no place in Belfast for that kid to go.”
Chorus
It’s a hard life
It’s a hard life
It’s a very hard life
It’s a hard life wherever you go
If we poison our children with hatred
Then, the hard life is all they’ll ever know
And there ain’t no place in (Belfast) for these kids to go
(Chicago)
(this world)
A cafeteria line in Chicago
The fat man in front of me
Is calling black people trash to his children
He’s the only trash here I see
And I’m thinking this man wears a white hood
In the night when his children should sleep
But they slip to their window and they see him
And they think that white hood’s all they need
Chorus
I was a child in the sixties
Dreams could be held through TV
With Disney and Cronkite and Martin Luther
Oh, I believed, I believed, I believed
Now, I am a backstreet driver from America
I am not at the wheel of control
I am guilty, I am war, I am the root of all evil
Lord, and I can’t drive on the left side of the road
Chorus
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jem1234 – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2120207