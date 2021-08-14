Nanci Griffith overleden

Folk/country-zangeres Nanci Griffith is gisteren op 68-jarige leeftijd overleden. De doodsoorzaak is niet bekend gemaakt. Voor zover mij bekend leed Griffith niet aan een ernstige ziekte.

Griffith werd geboren op 6 juli 1953 in Seguin, Texas, maar groeide op in Austin. Voordat ze zich in 1977 fulltime op de muziek stortte werkte ze als lerares.

Begin jaren ’80 verhuisde Griffith naar Nashville, waar ze songs schreef voor onder meer Emmylou Harris, Lyle Lovett en Dolly Parton.

Haar eerste eigen hit was een cover van Julie Gold’s “From A Distance”. Bette Midler zou later met een cover van Griffith’s cover een veel grotere hit scoren, overigens een steeds terugkerend thema in Griffith’s carrière: nummers die zij schreef of uitvoerde waren commercieel aanmerkelijk succesvoller als ze door anderen werden opgenomen.

Griffith was een typische ‘liberal’. Haar teksten kregen in de tweede helft van haar carrière een steeds sterkere politieke lading. Arnold’s favoriet: Trouble In The Fields, hier samen met Maura O’Connell.

Een van haar mooiste is It’s A Hard Life Wherever You Go, waarin ze de situatie van katholieke (Republikeinse) kinderen in Belfast tijdens the Troubles vergelijkt met die van zwarte kinderen in Chicago.

I am a backseat driver from America

They drive to the left on Falls Road

The man at the wheel’s name is Seamus

We pass a child on the corner he knows

And Seamus says, “Now, what chance has that kid got?”

And I say from the back, “I don’t know.”

He says, “There’s barbed wire at all of these exits

And there ain’t no place in Belfast for that kid to go.”

Chorus

It’s a hard life

It’s a hard life

It’s a very hard life

It’s a hard life wherever you go

If we poison our children with hatred

Then, the hard life is all they’ll ever know

And there ain’t no place in (Belfast) for these kids to go

(Chicago)

(this world)

A cafeteria line in Chicago

The fat man in front of me

Is calling black people trash to his children

He’s the only trash here I see

And I’m thinking this man wears a white hood

In the night when his children should sleep

But they slip to their window and they see him

And they think that white hood’s all they need

Chorus

I was a child in the sixties

Dreams could be held through TV

With Disney and Cronkite and Martin Luther

Oh, I believed, I believed, I believed

Now, I am a backstreet driver from America

I am not at the wheel of control

I am guilty, I am war, I am the root of all evil

Lord, and I can’t drive on the left side of the road

Chorus

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jem1234 – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2120207