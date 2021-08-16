Het is niet meer zoals het ooit was

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Al tijden zin ik op een stuk aller stukken met de strekking: we waren gewaarschuwd – Herber (Bookchin), Carson, Briejèr, de Club van Rome. Maar laten we Marvin Gaye het nog eens bevattelijk doen toelichten – vijftig jaar oud, mensen.

Woah, ah, mercy, mercy me
Ah, things ain’t what they used to be (ain’t what they used to be)
Where did all the blue skies go?
Poison is the wind that blows
From the north and south and east

Woah mercy, mercy me, yeah
Ah, things ain’t what they used to be (ain’t what they used to be)
Oil wasted on the ocean and upon our seas
Fish full of mercury

Oh Jesus, yeah, mercy, mercy me, ah
Ah, things ain’t what they used to be (ain’t what they used to be)
Radiation underground and in the sky
Animals and birds who live nearby are dying

Hey, mercy, mercy me, oh
Hey, things ain’t what they used to be
What about this overcrowded land?
How much more abuse from man can she stand?

Oh, na, na, na
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Hey, ooh, woo

Mercy mercy me (The ecology), 1971

Nur um der Hoffnungslosen willen ist uns die Hoffnung gegeben