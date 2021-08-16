Het is niet meer zoals het ooit was

Al tijden zin ik op een stuk aller stukken met de strekking: we waren gewaarschuwd – Herber (Bookchin), Carson, Briejèr, de Club van Rome. Maar laten we Marvin Gaye het nog eens bevattelijk doen toelichten – vijftig jaar oud, mensen.

Woah, ah, mercy, mercy me

Ah, things ain’t what they used to be (ain’t what they used to be)

Where did all the blue skies go?

Poison is the wind that blows

From the north and south and east

Woah mercy, mercy me, yeah

Ah, things ain’t what they used to be (ain’t what they used to be)

Oil wasted on the ocean and upon our seas

Fish full of mercury

Oh Jesus, yeah, mercy, mercy me, ah

Ah, things ain’t what they used to be (ain’t what they used to be)

Radiation underground and in the sky

Animals and birds who live nearby are dying

Hey, mercy, mercy me, oh

Hey, things ain’t what they used to be

What about this overcrowded land?

How much more abuse from man can she stand?

Oh, na, na, na

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Hey, ooh, woo

Mercy mercy me (The ecology), 1971