Apocalyptische metalklassieker du jour: Symphony of Destruction

Megadeth is één van de ‘Grote Vier’ van de metalscene, samen met Metallica, Slayer en Anthrax. De band werd opgericht door David Mustaine, nadat hij uit Metallica geknikkerd werd wegens ‘substantiemisbruik’. Dat moet dan goed raak zijn geweest, want hij was bepaald niet het enige lid van het gezelschap dat zich te buiten ging aan illegale genotsmiddelen. Symphony of Destruction behandeld het eeuwenoude thema van macht die corrumpeert. Het is geen Dylan of Joni Mitchell, maar de fantastische riff maakt de goedbedoelde maar wat clichématige tekst meer dan goed.

[Verse 1]You take a mortal manAnd put him in controlWatch him become a godWatch people’s heads a’rollA’roll, a’roll… [Chorus 1]Just like the Pied PiperLed rats through the streetsWe dance like marionettesSwaying to the symphony of destruction [Verse 2]Actin’ like a robotIts metal brain corrodesYou try to take its pulseBefore the head explodesExplodes, explodes… [Chorus 2]Just like the Pied PiperLed rats through the streetsWe dance like marionettes

Swaying to the symphonyJust like the Pied PiperLed rats through the streetsWe dance like marionettesSwaying to the symphonySwaying to the symphony of destruction [Instrumental Break] [Verse 3]The Earth starts to rumbleWorld powers fallA’warring for the heavensA peaceful man stands tallA’tall, a’tall… [Chorus 3]Just like the Pied PiperLed rats through the streetsWe dance like marionettesSwaying to the symphonyJust like the Pied PiperLed rats through the streetsWe dance like marionettesSwaying to the symphonySwaying to the symphony of destruction

