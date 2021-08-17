Apocalyptische metalklassieker du jour: Symphony of Destruction

Megadeth is één van de ‘Grote Vier’ van de metalscene, samen met Metallica, Slayer en Anthrax. De band werd opgericht door David Mustaine, nadat hij uit Metallica geknikkerd werd wegens ‘substantiemisbruik’. Dat moet dan goed raak zijn geweest, want hij was bepaald niet het enige lid van het gezelschap dat zich te buiten ging aan illegale genotsmiddelen. Symphony of Destruction behandeld het eeuwenoude thema van macht die corrumpeert. Het is geen Dylan of Joni Mitchell, maar de fantastische riff maakt de goedbedoelde maar wat clichématige tekst meer dan goed.[Verse 1]You take a mortal man
And put him in control
Watch him become a god
Watch people’s heads a’roll
A’roll, a’roll… [Chorus 1]Just like the Pied Piper
Led rats through the streets
We dance like marionettes
Swaying to the symphony of destruction [Verse 2]Actin’ like a robot
Its metal brain corrodes
You try to take its pulse
Before the head explodes
Explodes, explodes… [Chorus 2]Just like the Pied Piper
Led rats through the streets
We dance like marionettes
Swaying to the symphony
Just like the Pied Piper
Led rats through the streets
We dance like marionettes
Swaying to the symphony
Swaying to the symphony of destruction [Instrumental Break] [Verse 3]The Earth starts to rumble
World powers fall
A’warring for the heavens
A peaceful man stands tall
A’tall, a’tall… [Chorus 3]Just like the Pied Piper
Led rats through the streets
We dance like marionettes
Swaying to the symphony
Just like the Pied Piper
Led rats through the streets
We dance like marionettes
Swaying to the symphony
Swaying to the symphony of destruction
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Excel23 – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62188726