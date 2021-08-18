Reggaeklassieker du jour: Ganja Farmer

Kroniek van het leven van een ganja farmer in het Caraïbische gebied. Dat leven gaat niet over rozen, want er is altijd de kans dat Babylon (=de pliesie) de deur inbeukt en je oogst platbrandt. Niet om mee te lachen, want de meeste ganja farmers zijn allesbehalve rijk, en voor hen is het verlies van de oogst een tragedie: “I was never a farmer, but I have friends who are and seeing what they have to go through when police burn their fields inspired me to create the song. People must understand that planters have mouths to feed and this is how they earn a living to do so. Putting aside the fact that herb is life and everything else about that, when you think about the work and money a man puts into his field and then see it being burnt, it’s not easy”.

Yes I’m a ganja planter

Call me di ganja farmer

Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja

Babylon come and light it up on fire

Me a chant

Yes I’m a ganja planter

Call me di ganja farmer

Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja

Babylon come, yo yo



Big stinkin’ helicopter flow through di air

What dem call it dem call it weedeater

Dem never did there when me wa totin’ water

Or when me did applying fertilizer

Yet outta di sky dem spittin’ fire

And I’m a little yout man, with a hot temper

Me dig up me stinkin’ rocket launcher

And in a di air dispense the helicopter

Me ya chant



Yes I’m a ganja planter

Call me di ganja farmer

Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja

Babylon come and light it up on fire

Me a chant

Yes I’m a ganja planter

Call me di ganja farmer

Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja

Babylon come



Tru Jah Jah bless I with nuff a good vibes man

And true mi a di artist with di ganja inna di land

Make doctors get nuff meditation

And so dem coulda give it to dem sick patients

Make chemists get nuff medication

And so dem coulda brew new medication

Make singers get some inspiration

And so dem coulda spread Jah message pon di land

Me a chant



Yes I’m a ganja planter

Call me di ganja farmer

Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja

Babylon come and light it up on fire

Me a chant

Yes I’m a ganja planter

Call me di ganja farmer

Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja

Babylon come (watch out)

So me say ganja ganja ganja ganja

If you no want to call it dat call it sensimilla

If you no want to call it dat call it marijuana

If you no want to call it dat call it di indica

And for me bun it in a chalice or a sheet of paper

Lord

That’s how me love me ganja

Yes I’m a ganja planter

Call me di ganja farmer

Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja

Babylon come and light it up on fire

Me a chant

Yes I’m a ganja planter

Call me di ganja farmer

Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja

Babylon come

Well its like ten thousand babylon in one blue van

Wan come trespass on dis man damn ganja land

Ten thousand babylon in one blue van

Wan come trespass on dis land

Ganja planter

Call me di farmer

Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja

Me ganja ganja me ganja

Allow di ganja ganja ganja

Allow di ganja ganja ganja

Allow di ganja ganja ganja

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By NachtBel – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=97166115