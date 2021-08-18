Reggaeklassieker du jour: Ganja Farmer

Kroniek van het leven van een ganja farmer in het Caraïbische gebied. Dat leven gaat niet over rozen, want er is altijd de kans dat Babylon (=de pliesie) de deur inbeukt en je oogst platbrandt. Niet om mee te lachen, want de meeste ganja farmers zijn allesbehalve rijk, en voor hen is het verlies van de oogst een tragedie: “I was never a farmer, but I have friends who are and seeing what they have to go through when police burn their fields inspired me to create the song. People must understand that planters have mouths to feed and this is how they earn a living to do so. Putting aside the fact that herb is life and everything else about that, when you think about the work and money a man puts into his field and then see it being burnt, it’s not easy”.
Yes I’m a ganja planter
Call me di ganja farmer
Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja
Babylon come and light it up on fire
Me a chant
Yes I’m a ganja planter
Call me di ganja farmer
Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja
Babylon come, yo yo
Big stinkin’ helicopter flow through di air
What dem call it dem call it weedeater
Dem never did there when me wa totin’ water
Or when me did applying fertilizer
Yet outta di sky dem spittin’ fire
And I’m a little yout man, with a hot temper
Me dig up me stinkin’ rocket launcher
And in a di air dispense the helicopter
Me ya chant
Yes I’m a ganja planter
Call me di ganja farmer
Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja
Babylon come and light it up on fire
Me a chant
Yes I’m a ganja planter
Call me di ganja farmer
Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja
Babylon come
Tru Jah Jah bless I with nuff a good vibes man
And true mi a di artist with di ganja inna di land
Make doctors get nuff meditation
And so dem coulda give it to dem sick patients
Make chemists get nuff medication
And so dem coulda brew new medication
Make singers get some inspiration
And so dem coulda spread Jah message pon di land
Me a chant
Yes I’m a ganja planter
Call me di ganja farmer
Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja
Babylon come and light it up on fire
Me a chant
Yes I’m a ganja planter
Call me di ganja farmer
Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja
Babylon come (watch out)
So me say ganja ganja ganja ganja
If you no want to call it dat call it sensimilla
If you no want to call it dat call it marijuana
If you no want to call it dat call it di indica
And for me bun it in a chalice or a sheet of paper
Lord
That’s how me love me ganja
Yes I’m a ganja planter
Call me di ganja farmer
Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja
Babylon come and light it up on fire
Me a chant
Yes I’m a ganja planter
Call me di ganja farmer
Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja
Babylon come
Well its like ten thousand babylon in one blue van
Wan come trespass on dis man damn ganja land
Ten thousand babylon in one blue van
Wan come trespass on dis land
Ganja planter
Call me di farmer
Deep down inna di earth where me put di ganja
Me ganja ganja me ganja
Allow di ganja ganja ganja
Allow di ganja ganja ganja
Allow di ganja ganja ganja
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By NachtBel – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=97166115