Countryklassieker du jour: White Lightning

Drankmisbruik is natuurlijk een terugkerend thema in de countrymuziek. Het aantal countryzangers dat niet naar de fles greep nadat ze door hun vrouw/vriendin door de voordeur naar buiten werden gewerkt, is op de vingers van één hand te tellen. Odes aan illegaal gestookte whisky kom je echter vreemd genoeg weinig tegen. Dé grote uitzondering is White Lightning, geschreven door The Big Bopper, maar in 1959 een megahit voor George Jones, die je over alcohol echt niks hoefde te vertellen.

Noot: G men=government men (in het bijzonder FBI-agenten); T men=Tax men, revenuers=vertegenwoordigers van de Internal Revenue Service. Illegale whiskystoker ontdoken uiteraard de belastingen, wat ze door Uncle Sam niet in dank werd afgenomen. Het drinken van illegaal gestookte whisky (moonshine) was en is overigens bepaald niet zonder risico’s. Heel wat gebruikers zijn in het ziekenhuis of op het kerkhof beland.



Well, in North Carolina, way back in the hills

Me and my old pappy, and he had him a still

We brewed white lightnin’ ‘til the sun went down

And then he’d fill him a jug and he’d pass it around

Mighty, mighty pleasin’, pappy’s corn squeezin’

Whshhhoooh… white lightnin’



Well, the G men, T men, revenuers, too

Searchin’ for the place where he made his brew

They were lookin’, tryin’ to book him

But my pappy kept a-cookin’

Whshhhoooh… white lightnin’



Well, I asked my old pappy why he called his brew

White lightnin’ ‘stead of mountain dew

I took a little sip and right away I knew

As my eyes bugged out and my face turned blue

Lightnin’ started flashin’, thunder started clashin’

Whshhhoooh… white lightnin‘



Well, the G men, T men, revenuers, too

Searchin’ for the place where he made his brew

They were lookin’, tryin’ to book him

But my pappy kept a-cookin’

Whshhhoooh… white lightnin’



Well, a city slicker came and he said “I’m tough

I think I wanna taste that powerful stuff”

He took one s-slug and he drank it right down

And I heard him a-moanin’ as he hit the ground

Mighty, mighty pleasin’, your pappy’s corn squeezin’

Whshhhoooh… white lightnin’



The G men, T men, revenuers, too

Searchin’ for the place where he made his brew

They were lookin’, tryin’ to book him

But my pappy kept a-cookin’

Whshhhoooh… white lightnin’