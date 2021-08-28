Stonesklassieker du jour: Sweet Virginia

Eén van de vele klassieke songs op Exile on Main Street en Ina’s keuze in onze reeks eerbetuigingen aan Charlie Watts. Muzikaal werd Sweet Virginia sterk beïnvloed door Keith Richard’s vriend Gram Parsons. Exile werd opgenomen in de kelder van Villa Nellcôte, destijds Richard’s woning in Zuid-Frankrijk. De omstandigheden waaronder het album werd opgenomen zijn inmiddels al net zozeer de stuff of legend als het album zélf. Richards wilde naar eigen zeggen de song uitbrengen als “kind of an easy listening single”. De rest van de band stak daar een stokje voor. Speciale aandacht voor het mooie akoestische gitaarspel van Mick Taylor.

Sweet Virginia is de klaagzang van een junkie, de tekst zit dan ook vol verwijzingen naar drugs. ‘Reds’ zijn downers, ‘blues’ en ‘greens’ amfetamine. You’ve got to scrape that shit right off you shoes verwijst naar ‘Mexican Shoe Scrapings’, Keith’s term voor lage kwaliteit heroïne.

Wading through the waste, stormy winter

And there’s not a friend to help you through

Trying to stop the waves behind your eyeballs

Drop your reds, drop your greens and blues

Thank you for your wine, California

Thank you for your sweet and bitter fruits

Yes I’ve got the desert in my toenail

And I hid the speed inside my shoe

[Chorus]But come on, come on down, Sweet Virginia

Come on, honey child, I beg of you

Come on, come on down, you’ve got it in ya

You’ve got to scrape that shit right off you shoes

[Saxophone Solo]I want you to come on and sing it with me one time…

All right

[Chorus]Yes, I want you to come on, come on down, Sweet Virginia

I said I want you to come on, honey child, I beg of you

I want you come on, honey child you’ve got it in you

You’ve got to scrape that shit right off you shoes

One more time

Hey

[Chorus]But come on, come on down Sweet Virginia

Come on, come on down, I beg of you

Come on, come on down, you’ve got it in ya

You’ve got to scrape that shit right off you shoes

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Nellcôte – By Gudrun Schwartz (gudrunfromberlin) – https://www.flickr.com/photos/gudrunfromberlin/7217461386/sizes/o/in/faves-61553366@N06/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25087858