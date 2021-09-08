Gouden letters op een sneeuwwitte vlieger

Lekker sentimenteel, past niet bij het weer van deze dag, maar deze post gaat langer mee dan vandaag mogen we hopen. Uit dagen dat ik als nog-net-puber Iets Meemaakte een volstrekt niet representatief nummer voor Simon Dupree and the Big Sound, maar wel hun hit (nee, ik heb er niets mee te maken dat ze later Gentle Giant werden). Dit is trouwens niet eens het origineel van het nummer maar daar heb ik ook even niets mee te maken.

I will fly a yellow paper sun in your sky

When the wind is high, when the wind is high

I will float a silken silver moon near your window

If your night is dark, if your night is dark

In letters of gold on a snow white kite

I will write “I love you”

And send it soaring high above you

For all to read

I will scatter rice paper stars in your heaven

If there are no stars, if there are no stars

All of these and seven wonders more will I find

When the wind is high, when the wind is high

In letters of gold on a snow white kite

I will write “I love you”

And send it soaring high above you

For all to read

[IN CHINESE]“I love you I love you My love is very strong It flies high like a kite before the wind, Please do not let go of the string.”

In letters of gold on a snow white kite

I will write “I love you”

And send it soaring high above you

For all to read

Kites, 1967