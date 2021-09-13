Hip-hopklassieker du jour: Rapper’s Delight

De eerste commercieel succesvolle hip-hop single. Ok, het heeft niet de diepgang van The Message of het werk van Public Enemy, maar leuk en dansbaar is het wél. De beat is – in de beste hip-hop traditie – gejat van Chic’s ‘Good Times’, wat leidde tot de eerste rechtszaak over sampling. Uiteindelijk werd de zaak in de minne geschikt en kregen Nile Rodgers en Bernie Shaw songwriting credits. Grandmaster Caz schreef een groot deel van de tekst, maar heeft daar tot op de dag van vandaag nooit de credits voor gekregen. Tekstueel zou hip-hop in latere jaren een stuk serieuzere richting inslaan, maar persoonlijk vind ik dit pretentieloze gezwets heel vermakelijk.

I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie

To the hip hip hop-a you don’t stop the rock

It to the bang-bang boogie, say up jump the boogie

To the rhythm of the boogie, the beatNow what you hear is not a test: I’m rappin’ to the beat

And me, the groove, and my friends are gonna try to move your feet

See, I am Wonder Mike, and I’d like to say hello

To the black, to the white, the red

And the brown, the purple and yellow

But first I gotta bang bang the boogie to the boogie

Say up jump the boogie to the bang bang boogie

Let’s rock, you don’t stop

Rock the riddle that will make your body rock

Well, so far you’ve heard my voice, but I brought two friends along

And next on the mike is my man Hank, come on Hank, sing that song

Check it out, I’m the C-A-S-AN, the O-V-A and the rest is F-L-Y

You see, I go by the code of the doctor of the mix and these reasons I’ll tell you why

You see I’m six foot one and I’m tons of fun and I dress to a D

You see I got more clothes than Muhammad Ali and I dress so viciously

I got bodyguards, I got two big cars, that definitely ain’t the whack

I got a Lincoln continental and a sunroof Cadillac

So after school, I take a dip in the pool, which is really on the wall

I got a color TV so I can see the Knicks play basketball

Hear me talking ‘bout checkbooks, credit cards, more money than a sucker could ever spend

But I wouldn’t give a sucker or a bum from the Rucker, not a dime ‘til I made it again

Everybody go: Hotel, motel, whatcha gonna do today (Say what?)

‘Cause I’ma get a fly girl, gonna get some spank and drive off in a def OJ

Everybody go: Hotel, motel, Holiday Inn

You see, if your girl starts acting up, then you take her friendUh Master Gee, my mellow?

It’s on you so what you gonna do?Well it’s on and on and on, on and on

The beat don’t stop until the break of dawn

I said a M-A-S, a T-E-R, a G with a double E

I said I go by the unforgettable name of the man they call the Master Gee

Well, my name is known all over the world

By all the foxy ladies and the pretty girls

I’m going down in history

As the baddest rapper there ever could be

Now I’m feeling the highs and you’re feeling the lows

The beat starts getting into your toes

You start popping your fingers and stomping your feet

And moving your body while you’re sitting in your seat

And then damn, you start doing the freak

I said damn, right outta your seat

Then you throw your hands high in the air

You’re rocking to the rhythm, shake your derriere

Ya rockin’ to the beat without a care

With the sureshot MCs for the affair

Now, I’m not as tall as the rest of the gang

But I rap to the beat just the sameI got a little face, and a pair of brown eyes

All I’m here to do, ladies, is hypnotize

Singing on an’ an’ on an’ on, on an’ on

The beat don’t stop until the break of dawn

Singing on an’ an’ on an’ on, on an’ on

Like a hot party the pop the pop the pop dibbie dibbie

Pop the pop, pop, you don’t dare stop

Come alive y’all, gimme whatcha got

I guess by now you can take a hunch

And find that I am the baby of the bunch

But that’s okay, I still keep in stride

‘Cos all I’m here to do is just wiggle your behind

Singin’ on’n’n’on’n’on n’on

The beat don’t stop until the break of dawn

Singin’ on’n’n’on’n’on on’n’on

Rock rock, y’all, throw it on the floorI’m gonna freak ya here I’m gonna freak you there

I’m gonna move you outta this atmosphere’Cos I’m one of a kind and I’ll shock your mind



I’ll put TNT tickin’ in your behind

I said one, two, three, four, come on, girls, get on the floor

A-come alive, y’all, a-gimme whatcha got

‘Cos I’m guaranteed to make you rock

I said one, two, three, four, tell me, Wonder Mike

What are you waiting for?I said a hip hop the hippie to the hippie

To the hip hip hop and you don’t stop

The rock it to the bang bang the boogie

Say up jump the boogie, dig the rhythm of the boogie, the beat

Skiddlee beebop a we rock a scooby doo

And guess what, America: we love you

‘Cause ya rock and ya roll with so much soul

You could rock ‘til you’re a hundred and one years old

I don’t mean to brag I don’t mean to boast

But we like hot butter on a breakfast toast

Rock it up, uh, baby bubbah

Baby bubbah to the boogie the bang bang the boogie

To the beat beat, it’s so unique

Come on, everybody, and dance to the beat

A hip hop the hippie the hippie

To the hip hip hop and you don’t stop

The rock it out baby boppa to the boogity bang bang

Boogie to the boogie, the beatI said I can’t wait ‘til the end of the week

When I’m rappin’ to the rhythm of a groovy beat

An attempt to raise your body heat

Just blow your mind so that you can’t speak

To do a thing but a rock and shuffle your feet

And let it change up to a dance called the freak

And when ya finally do come into your rhythmic beat

Rest a little while so ya don’t get weak

I know a man named Hank

He has more rhymes than a serious bank

So come on Hank, uh, sing that song

To the rhythm of the boogie the bang bang the bong

Well, I’m imp the dimp, the ladies pimp

The women fight for my delight

But I’m the grandmaster with the three MCs

That shock the house for the young ladies

And when you come inside, into the front

You do the freak, spank, and do the bump

And when the sucker MCs try to prove a point

We’re treacherous trio, we’re the serious joint

A-from sun-to-sun and from day-to-day

I sit down and write a brand new rhyme

Because they say that miracles never cease

I’ve created a devastating masterpiece

I’m gonna rock the mike ‘til you can’t resist

Everybody, I say, it goes like this

Well, I was comin’ home late one dark afternoon

A reporter stopped me for a interview

She said she’s heard stories and she’s heard fables

That I’m vicious on the mic and the turntables

This young reporter, I did adore

So I rocked a vicious rhyme like I never did before

She said, “Damn, fly guy, I’m in love with you!

The Casanova legend must have been true!”

I said, “By the way, baby, what’s your name?”

Said, “I go by the name Lois Lane

And you could be my boyfriend, you surely can

Just let me quit my boyfriend called Superman”

I said, “He’s a fairy, I do suppose

Flyin’ through the air in pantyhose

He may be very sexy or even cute

But he looks like a sucker in a blue and red suit”I said,

“You need a man who’s got finesse

And his whole name across his chest

He may be able to fly all through the night

But can he rock a party ‘til the early light?

He can’t satisfy you with his little worm

But I can bust you out with my super sperm!”I gon’ do it, I gon’ do it, I gon’ do it, do it, do it

And I’m here, and I’m there, I’m Big Bank Hank, I’m everywhere

Just throw your hands up in the air

And party hardy like you just don’t care

Let’s do it, don’t stop y’all

A-tick a-tock, y’all, you don’t stop!

Go hotel, motel

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Sugarhill Records (Sugar Hill Records) – Modified image from https://www.45worlds.com/12single/record/sh542, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81356653