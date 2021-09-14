Progrockklassieker du jour: Halo Of Flies

Een schitterend stukje progrock van – jawel – Alice Cooper. De band wordt eerder geassocieerd met hardrock en protopunk dan met progrock, maar bewijst hier ook complexe composities uit te kunnen voeren. Met Halo Of Flies wilde Alice Cooper (toen nog een bandnaam) volgens de liner notes van Killer bewijzen dat ze in staat was King Crimson-achtige progrock suites te spelen. Cum laude geslaagd, wat mij betreft, en catchier dan King Crimson ooit geweest is.



I’ve got the answers to all of your questions

If you’ve got the money to pay me in gold

I will be living in old Monte Carlo

And you will be reading the secrets I sold

Daggers and contacts and bright shiny limos

I’ve got a watch that turns into a lifeboat

Glimmering nightgowns, poisonous as cobras

Silencer under the heel of my shoe

The elegance of China

They sent her to lie here on her back

But as she deeply moves me

She’d rather shoot me in my tracks

And while a Middle Asian lady

She really came as no surprise

But I still did destroy her

And I will smash, halo of flies



I crossed the ocean, where no one would see

And I put a time-bomb in your submarine, now

Goodbye to old friends, the secret’s in hand

With phonied up papers, and counterfeit plans

You never will understand

