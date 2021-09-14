Progrockklassieker du jour: Halo Of Flies

Een schitterend stukje progrock van – jawel – Alice Cooper. De band wordt eerder geassocieerd met hardrock en protopunk dan met progrock, maar bewijst hier ook complexe composities uit te kunnen voeren. Met Halo Of Flies wilde Alice Cooper (toen nog een bandnaam) volgens de liner notes van Killer bewijzen dat ze in staat was King Crimson-achtige progrock suites te spelen. Cum laude geslaagd, wat mij betreft, en catchier dan King Crimson ooit geweest is.
I’ve got the answers to all of your questions
If you’ve got the money to pay me in gold
I will be living in old Monte Carlo
And you will be reading the secrets I sold
Daggers and contacts and bright shiny limos
I’ve got a watch that turns into a lifeboat
Glimmering nightgowns, poisonous as cobras
Silencer under the heel of my shoe
The elegance of China
They sent her to lie here on her back
But as she deeply moves me
She’d rather shoot me in my tracks
And while a Middle Asian lady
She really came as no surprise
But I still did destroy her
And I will smash, halo of flies
I crossed the ocean, where no one would see
And I put a time-bomb in your submarine, now
Goodbye to old friends, the secret’s in hand
With phonied up papers, and counterfeit plans
You never will understand
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Hunter Desportes – https://www.flickr.com/photos/hdport/3331185176/in/photolist-65ncib-i7g7kP-i7g7iz-7USYNh-65hUFT-65nchw-7NHcQa-65ncdf-65ncgL-65ncg9-65ncf1-65ncfy-6jLSbQ-6jGFcX-6jLS9G-6jGFdR-7NHcSx-7NMb4u-6jLS8Y-7NMb5f-8zY5BD-8zY5CT-8zY5Cn-8kKc4w-7NFNJa-8kKkT7-4h1Gfn, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33658861