Een Philly Dog is naar ik begrijp een hotdog met kaassaus. Of dat recept van voor 1966 stamt, geen idee. Gisteren hadden we de instrumental geschreven door Rufus Thomas, veelgedraaid in zijn tijd op Radio London 266, als promo voor hun dans-zaterdagavonden. Niettemin Northern Soul, net als deze zwanenzang van The Olympics, door de groep zelf geschreven, ook uit 1966. Het nummer voldoet werkelijk aan alle vereisten voor een Northern Soul-klassieker.

Stand up, and kick off your shoes

Let your hair down, get in the groove

Head shakin’, finger poppin’, lookin’ fine

Come on baby, let me see you try

Philly dog (baby, do the philly dog)

Hey, now baby (baby, do the philly dog)

It’s alright (baby, do the philly dog)

I know you can do it now

(Yeah, alright, ha ha, groove)

Yeah, ain’t it a groove

(Feelin it, yeah, ha ha hey)

Rrr, look at the children’s head move

It spread from east to west (ooh, philly dog)

My baby can do it best

Earth shakin’, back breakin’, lookin’ cool (ooh, philly dog)

Oh, I like the way you move

Philly dog (baby, do the philly dog)

Hey, now, baby (baby, do the philly dog)

It’s alright (baby, do the philly dog)

I know you can do it now

(Yeah, that’s right, ha ha ha)

Yeah, ain’t a groove

(Yeah, ah, ha ha ha)

Dig this children’s head move

Ah, hit me man

Come on, plan’ boy and do it too (ooh, philly dog)

You dig the barefoot and boogaloo

Look at Fanny gettin’ in the groove (ooh, philly dog)

If they can do it, so can you

Philly dog (baby, do the philly dog)

Hey, now, baby (baby, do the philly dog)

It’s alright, now (baby, do the philly dog)

I know you can do it now

(Yeah, alright, woo ha)

Yeah, ain’t it a groove

(Yeah, boy, ha)

Dig this children’s head move

Come on go (baby, do the philly dog)

Oh, woah, come on (baby, do the philly dog)

Woah, way to ‘Frisco (baby, do the philly dog)

Don’t forget L.A. (baby, do the philly dog)

Every day (baby, do the philly dog)



Aansluitend bij de opkomende Northern Soul Scene nam de Amen Corner deze live versie op, 1969.