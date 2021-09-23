Gitaarklassieker du jour: Stairway To Heaven

We hebben het lang uitgesteld, maar het moest er natuurlijk een keer van komen. Stairway To Heaven heeft dezelfde route afgelegd als The Dark Side Of The Moon: in de jaren ’70 zó vaak gehoord dat je er doodziek van werd en je pas rond 2010 weer realiseerde hoe goed die song en dat album eigenlijk wel niet waren. De tekst handelt over een gepriviligeerde vrouw die denkt overal recht op te hebben, maar niets terug wil geven. Tekstschrijver Robert Plant bewonderde Tolkien en de tekst refereert verschillende keren aan The Lord of the Rings (All that is gold does not glitter/Not all those who wander are lost). Niet iedereen was overigens evenzeer onder de indruk. Lester Bangs noemde Stairway To Heaven “a monument of pretension” en de tekst “a thicket of misbegotten mush”, een mening die ik heel lang gedeeld heb. Lester heeft nooit de kans gehad zijn mening bij te stellen. Ík denk dat het tijd is voor eerherstel voor de “ur-song of classic rock”.

There’s a lady who’s sure all that glitters is gold

And she’s buying a Stairway to Heaven

When she gets there she knows, if the stores are all closed

With a word she can get what she came for

Ooh, ooh, and she’s buying a Stairway to Heaven



There’s a sign on the wall but she wants to be sure

‘Cause you know sometimes words have two meanings

In a tree by the brook, there’s a songbird who sings

Sometimes all of our thoughts are misgiven

Ooh, it makes me wonder

Ooh, it makes me wonder



There’s a feeling I get when I look to the west

And my spirit is crying for leaving

In my thoughts I have seen rings of smoke through the trees

And the voices of those who stand looking

Ooh, it makes me wonder

Ooh, it really makes me wonder



And it’s whispered that soon if we all call the tune

Then the piper will lead us to reason

And a new day will dawn for those who stand long

And the forests will echo with laughter



If there’s a bustle in your hedgerow, don’t be alarmed now

It’s just a spring clean for the May queen

Yes, there are two paths you can go by, but in the long run

There’s still time to change the road you’re on

And it makes me wonder

Your head is humming and it won’t go, in case you don’t know

The piper’s calling you to join him

Dear lady, can you hear the wind blow, and did you know

Your Stairway lies on the whispering wind

And as we wind on down the road

Our shadows taller than our soul

There walks a lady we all know

Who shines white light and wants to show

How everything still turns to gold

And if you listen very hard

The tune will come to you at last

When all are one and one is all

To be a rock and not to roll

And she’s buying a Stairway to Heaven

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Andrew Smith – I took this photo from the very front of the stage during the brief moment I was able to squeeze in there while he (Jimmy Page) was playing Stairway to Heaven Previously published: I have posted it on Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/andrewmeda/8243848813/in/photostream, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22999966