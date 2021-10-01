Wat lach je leuk

“You have been found guilty of listening to an offshore commercial radiostation. This is your third offense. Therefore your punishment must be severe.

I sentence you to listen to the BBC Light Programme for the rest of your life.”

“Oh no! You cannot do this to me!”

“Order! Order! Any more of this contempt of court and it will be the Home Service!”

Ik kan het nog zo uit mijn hoofd declameren, die spotjes in verband met de dreigende sluiting van de Britse zeezenders. Maar het ging door. En de Light Programme werd nog datzelfde jaar Radio 2 en de Home Service Radio 4. 1967 dus.

En Radio 2 maakt nu reclame voor zichzelf op de televisie met het Branford Marsalis-gedeelte van dit nummer.

Sitting in my class, just drifting away

staring into the windows of the world (yeah)

I can’t hear the teacher, his books don’t call me at all

I don’t see the bad boys tryin’ to catch some play…



[Refrein]

‘Cause I love your smile

I love your smile



The clock at work says three, and I wanna be free

free to scream, free to bathe, free to paint my toes all day

My boss is lame you know, and so is the pay

I’m gonna put that new black mini on my charge anyway



[Refrein]



Time came and showed me your direction

Now I know I’ll never ever go back taught me that

I can be a better girl with love you give

you rock my world

you dig



I’m showin’ the life that I’m livin’

This is the life that I have

and it’s given to you



yeh’ and it’s true

la-d-da

twinkely d

do you



believe in a girl

like me

Shanice is the one

for you to be with



But when I’m caught all alone

I start fessin’

It’s from a state of depression



And the thunder clouds of doubt move in

I begin to wonder “do you still love me?”

but after that

My whole world is beautiful



Blow Branford

Blow



Smile…Psych



[Refrein]

I love your smile, Shanice Wilson,1991

Uitgelichte afbeelding: The cover art can be obtained from Motown Records., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=54962244



