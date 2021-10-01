Wat lach je leuk

“You have been found guilty of listening to an offshore commercial radiostation. This is your third offense. Therefore your punishment must be severe.
I sentence you to listen to the BBC Light Programme for the rest of your life.”
“Oh no! You cannot do this to me!”
“Order! Order! Any more of this contempt of court and it will be the Home Service!”
Ik kan het nog zo uit mijn hoofd declameren, die spotjes in verband met de dreigende sluiting van de Britse zeezenders. Maar het ging door. En de Light Programme werd nog datzelfde jaar Radio 2 en de Home Service Radio 4. 1967 dus.
En Radio 2 maakt nu reclame voor zichzelf op de televisie met het Branford Marsalis-gedeelte van dit nummer.
Sitting in my class, just drifting away
staring into the windows of the world (yeah)
I can’t hear the teacher, his books don’t call me at all
I don’t see the bad boys tryin’ to catch some play…
[Refrein]
‘Cause I love your smile
I love your smile
The clock at work says three, and I wanna be free
free to scream, free to bathe, free to paint my toes all day
My boss is lame you know, and so is the pay
I’m gonna put that new black mini on my charge anyway
[Refrein]
Time came and showed me your direction
Now I know I’ll never ever go back taught me that
I can be a better girl with love you give
you rock my world
you dig
I’m showin’ the life that I’m livin’
This is the life that I have
and it’s given to you
yeh’ and it’s true
la-d-da
twinkely d
do you
believe in a girl
like me
Shanice is the one
for you to be with
But when I’m caught all alone
I start fessin’
It’s from a state of depression
And the thunder clouds of doubt move in
I begin to wonder “do you still love me?”
but after that
My whole world is beautiful
Blow Branford
Blow
Smile…Psych
[Refrein]
I love your smile, Shanice Wilson,1991
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: The cover art can be obtained from Motown Records., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=54962244