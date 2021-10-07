Rammelen met een gebroken hart

Toen ik gisteren schreef dat er meer liedjes zijn over het dramatische gegeven dat je beste vriend/-in je geliefde inpalmt waar je bij staat, dacht ik onder andere aan dit nummer. En ja, zovele jaren later dringt tot mij door dat dit zich niet op een feestje afspeelt. Wel zoals het hoort superieur huilebalken. Waar zijn de huilebalken van weleer, de Roy Orbisons, de Gene Pitneys, vraag ik u af.

Isn’t that my girl

And is that my best friend

Aren’t they walking much to close together

And it don’t look like their talkin about the weather

I must be seeing things

Oh no it can’t be true

I must be hearing things

When I can hear her say to him

I want you, I need you, I love you

Looking through a tear

I can see him kissing her

I can feel my poor heart slowly breaking

I’ll do anything if only I was mistakin’

I must be seeing things

Oh no it can’t be true

I must be hearing things

When I can hear him say to her

Forget him, It’s over, Your mine now

I must be seeing things

I thought I’ll never see

I must be hearing things

You made a fool of me

I must be seeing things

And hearing things

Oh no, I need you so, Oh please don’t go…..

I must be seeing things, Gene Pitney, 1965