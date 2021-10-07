Herfstklassieker du jour: Leaves Of Autumn

Backworld is een Amerikaanse folkband, gevormd rond zanger/gitarist Joseph Budenholzer. Budenholzer is afkomstig uit Montana, maar heeft jaren in Schotland gewoond. De Britse invloeden zijn duidelijk te horen op het vroege werk van de band, dat veel verwantschap vertoont met de neofolk van Current 93 ten tijde van Thunder, Perfect Mind en The Inmost Light. Budenholzer is net als David Tibet geobsedeerd door religie. Inmiddels is hij – alweer net als Tibet – belijdend christen. Deze song is afkomstig uit de tijd dat het er allemaal nog wat minder dik bovenop lag. Bloedmooie melodie en dito arrangement leveren één van de mooiste herfstsongs op die ik ken.

The curtain draws open on secrets of the dusk

Singing by the river our voices raised up

The trees in the orchard bend toward the sound

Of leaves in the autumn that fall upon the ground

Leaves in the autumn that fall upon the ground

Weathered in winter, borne up in spring

Dying in the summer, till the rains come again

We dance in the garden and wait for the call

Of leaves in the autumn that fall upon the ground

Leaves in the autumn that fall upon the ground

We drink from our cup, the sweet poison burns

One dies for longing, and one dies to learn

The flowers of passion rage all around

As leaves in the autumn fall upon the ground

Leaves in the autumn fall upon the ground

Fall upon the ground

Fall upon the ground

(Fall upon the ground)

Fall upon the ground

Fall upon the ground

(Fall upon the ground)

Fall upon the ground

Fall upon the ground

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Original: Dietmar Rabich (Derivative work: Sting), CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43924764