Herfstklassieker du jour: Leaves Of Autumn

Backworld is een Amerikaanse folkband, gevormd rond zanger/gitarist Joseph Budenholzer. Budenholzer is afkomstig uit Montana, maar heeft jaren in Schotland gewoond. De Britse invloeden zijn duidelijk te horen op het vroege werk van de band, dat veel verwantschap vertoont met de neofolk van Current 93 ten tijde van Thunder, Perfect Mind en The Inmost Light. Budenholzer is net als David Tibet geobsedeerd door religie. Inmiddels is hij – alweer net als Tibet – belijdend christen. Deze song is afkomstig uit de tijd dat het er allemaal nog wat minder dik bovenop lag. Bloedmooie melodie en dito arrangement leveren één van de mooiste herfstsongs op die ik ken.
The curtain draws open on secrets of the dusk
Singing by the river our voices raised up
The trees in the orchard bend toward the sound
Of leaves in the autumn that fall upon the ground
Leaves in the autumn that fall upon the ground
Weathered in winter, borne up in spring
Dying in the summer, till the rains come again
We dance in the garden and wait for the call
Of leaves in the autumn that fall upon the ground
Leaves in the autumn that fall upon the ground
We drink from our cup, the sweet poison burns
One dies for longing, and one dies to learn
The flowers of passion rage all around
As leaves in the autumn fall upon the ground
Leaves in the autumn fall upon the ground
Fall upon the ground
Fall upon the ground
(Fall upon the ground)
Fall upon the ground
Fall upon the ground
(Fall upon the ground)
Fall upon the ground
Fall upon the ground
