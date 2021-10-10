Wie zou niet in snikken uitbarsten?

Bekentenis: ik kon niet tegen Helen Shapiro omdat ik niet tegen kindsterretjes – iemand van mijn leeftijd – kon. Nu zie ik dat ze toch echt vier jaar ouder is dan ik en dat is voor een beginnende tiener een heleboel jaren.

En zij tekent voor het origineel van HET sniknummer bij uitstek over de Ander die er op Jouw Feestje Vandoor Gaat met je vriend.

It’s my party, 1961

It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to

Cry if I want to

Cry if I want to

You would cry too, if it happened to you

Nobody knows where my Johnny has gone

But Judy left the same time

Why was he holding her hand

When he’s supposed to be mine?

It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to

Cry if I want to

Cry if I want to

You would cry too, if it happened to you

Play all my records, keep dancing all night

But leave me alone for awhile

Till Johnny’s dancing with me

I’ve got no reason to smile

It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to

Cry if I want to

Cry if I want to

You would cry too, if it happened to you

Judy and Johnny just walked through the door

Like a queen with her king

Oh, what a birthday surprise

Judy’s wearing his ring

It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to

Cry if I want to

Cry if I want to

You would cry too, if it happened to you

Oh, it’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to

Cry if I want to

Cry if I want to

You would cry too, if it happened to you

De versie van Lesley Gore heeft meer stomp, maar de vocalen van Helen Shapiro zijn superieur.

En wat een verrassing, Gore is hier net zo oud (jong) als Shapiro. Beide versies uit 1963. Gore had de hit.