Wie zou niet in snikken uitbarsten?

Bekentenis: ik kon niet tegen Helen Shapiro omdat ik niet tegen kindsterretjes – iemand van mijn leeftijd – kon. Nu zie ik dat ze toch echt vier jaar ouder is dan ik en dat is voor een beginnende tiener een heleboel jaren.
En zij tekent voor het origineel van HET sniknummer bij uitstek over de Ander die er op Jouw Feestje Vandoor Gaat met je vriend.
It’s my party, 1961
It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to
Cry if I want to
Cry if I want to
You would cry too, if it happened to you
Nobody knows where my Johnny has gone
But Judy left the same time
Why was he holding her hand
When he’s supposed to be mine?
It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to
Cry if I want to
Cry if I want to
You would cry too, if it happened to you
Play all my records, keep dancing all night
But leave me alone for awhile
Till Johnny’s dancing with me
I’ve got no reason to smile
It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to
Cry if I want to
Cry if I want to
You would cry too, if it happened to you
Judy and Johnny just walked through the door
Like a queen with her king
Oh, what a birthday surprise
Judy’s wearing his ring
It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to
Cry if I want to
Cry if I want to
You would cry too, if it happened to you
Oh, it’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to
Cry if I want to
Cry if I want to
You would cry too, if it happened to you
De versie van Lesley Gore heeft meer stomp, maar de vocalen van Helen Shapiro zijn superieur.
En wat een verrassing, Gore is hier net zo oud (jong) als Shapiro. Beide versies uit 1963. Gore had de hit.