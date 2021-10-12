Herfstklassieker du jour: Leave Me In Autumn

De openingstrack van het crimineel onderschatte album Author! Author! van de Schotse art-punks Scars. Zanger Robert King smeekt zijn vriendin hem niet in de zomer te dumpen, maar te wachten tot de herfst want dan is hij tóch al depressief, met al die vallende bladeren en zo. Blijkbaar kan een relatiecrisis er dan ook nog wel bij. Het lijkt me ook rijkelijk naïef te verwachten dat je geliefde dan volgend jaar zo tegen de zomer terugkeert om samen met jou aan het strand te zitten. Ik vind het niet helemaal logisch klinken, maar de song is fantastisch. En ach: liefde is nou een keer niet logisch.

Leave me in the Autumn

When the leaves fall from the trees

And the wind can whisper goodbye

Summer is too pleasant

To be here without you

Don’t go I’m afraid I’ll die

Leave me in the Autumn

When the sea is cold and grey

And darkness comes too soon

I’d love to spend the Summer

Here with you

Just you the sea and I

Leave me in the Autumn

When darkness comes too soon

And snow is on the way

And you’ll be far, so far away

I think of you everyday

Leave me in the Autumn

You promise you’ll return

Next year when it’s hot again

And we can laugh and maybe hold hands

Next year when it’s hot again

Leave me in the Autumn

When the leaves fall from the trees

And the wind can whisper goodbye

Summer is too pleasant

To be here without you

Don’t go I’m afraid I’ll die

Leave me in the Autumn

When the sea is cold and grey

And snow is on the way

I’d love to spend the Summer

Here with you

Just you the sea and I

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Someone35 – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15702944