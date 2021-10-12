Herfstklassieker du jour: Leave Me In Autumn

De openingstrack van het crimineel onderschatte album Author! Author! van de Schotse art-punks Scars. Zanger Robert King smeekt zijn vriendin hem niet in de zomer te dumpen, maar te wachten tot de herfst want dan is hij tóch al depressief, met al die vallende bladeren en zo. Blijkbaar kan een relatiecrisis er dan ook nog wel bij. Het lijkt me ook rijkelijk naïef te verwachten dat je geliefde dan volgend jaar zo tegen de zomer terugkeert om samen met jou aan het strand te zitten. Ik vind het niet helemaal logisch klinken, maar de song is fantastisch. En ach: liefde is nou een keer niet logisch.
Leave me in the Autumn
When the leaves fall from the trees
And the wind can whisper goodbye
Summer is too pleasant
To be here without you
Don’t go I’m afraid I’ll die
Leave me in the Autumn
When the sea is cold and grey
And darkness comes too soon
I’d love to spend the Summer
Here with you
Just you the sea and I
Leave me in the Autumn
When darkness comes too soon
And snow is on the way
And you’ll be far, so far away
I think of you everyday
Leave me in the Autumn
You promise you’ll return
Next year when it’s hot again
And we can laugh and maybe hold hands
Next year when it’s hot again
Leave me in the Autumn
When the leaves fall from the trees
And the wind can whisper goodbye
Summer is too pleasant
To be here without you
Don’t go I’m afraid I’ll die
Leave me in the Autumn
When the sea is cold and grey
And snow is on the way
I’d love to spend the Summer
Here with you
Just you the sea and I
