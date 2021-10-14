Herfstklassieker du jour: Back on the chain gang

Herfst 1982, mijn eerste 12″, naar vermogen gedraaid op de radio die evenwel die herfst wegens werkzaamheden voor meer dan een half jaar uit de lucht ging. En ik was net weer vrijgezel geworden.
I found a picture of you, oh oh oh oh
What hijacked my world that night
To a place in the past
We’ve been cast out of? oh oh oh oh
Now we’re back in the fight
We’re back on the train
Oh, back on the chain gang
A circumstance beyond our control, oh oh oh oh
The phone, the tv and the news of the world
Got in the house like a pigeon from hell, oh oh oh oh
Threw sand in our eyes and descended like flies
Put us back on the train
Oh, back on the chain gang
The powers that be
That force us to live like we do
Bring me to my knees
When I see what they’ve done to you
But I’ll die as I stand here today
Knowing that deep in my heart
They’ll fall to ruin one day
For making us part
I found a picture of you, oh oh oh oh
Those were the happiest days of my life
Like a break in the battle was your part, oh oh oh oh
In the wretched life of a lonely heart
Now we’re back on the train
Oh, back on the chain gang
The Pretenders. Er was net een bandlid overleden aan een overdosis en een andere uit de band gezet wegens drugsgebruik. Het waren kortom gezellige tijden.
