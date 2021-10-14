Herfstklassieker du jour: Back on the chain gang

Herfst 1982, mijn eerste 12″, naar vermogen gedraaid op de radio die evenwel die herfst wegens werkzaamheden voor meer dan een half jaar uit de lucht ging. En ik was net weer vrijgezel geworden.

I found a picture of you, oh oh oh oh

What hijacked my world that night

To a place in the past

We’ve been cast out of? oh oh oh oh

Now we’re back in the fight

We’re back on the train

Oh, back on the chain gang

A circumstance beyond our control, oh oh oh oh

The phone, the tv and the news of the world

Got in the house like a pigeon from hell, oh oh oh oh

Threw sand in our eyes and descended like flies

Put us back on the train

Oh, back on the chain gang

The powers that be

That force us to live like we do

Bring me to my knees

When I see what they’ve done to you

But I’ll die as I stand here today

Knowing that deep in my heart

They’ll fall to ruin one day

For making us part

I found a picture of you, oh oh oh oh

Those were the happiest days of my life

Like a break in the battle was your part, oh oh oh oh

In the wretched life of a lonely heart

Now we’re back on the train

Oh, back on the chain gang

The Pretenders. Er was net een bandlid overleden aan een overdosis en een andere uit de band gezet wegens drugsgebruik. Het waren kortom gezellige tijden.