Denemarken

Een mysterieus lied van Claire Hamill, veel gedraaid op Caroline, 1984
He’s leaving for Denmark in a few days
And I don’t know when he’s coming home
He’s leaving for Denmark in a few days
And I don’t think he’s travelling alone
Hear me call
Hear me cry
Hear me shout at the sky
Love is just a box of tricks – nothing could be safer
Light the Touchpaper
There’s nothing in Denmark – there’s fields and there’s woods
But there’s someone that he wants to see
I’m piecing together the thought that he could
Do this kind of hurting to me
Hear me call
hear me cry
Hear me shout at the sky
Love is just a box of tricks – nothing could be safer
Light the Touchpaper
Oh Passion is short-lived and fashion is sacred
and faces forgotten in time
I’ll light a candle
and I’ll paint a portrait
And I will forget you were mine
I dream of the railway that runs across France
And my friends in Paris and Rome
He’s leaving for Denmark in a few days
And I don’t know when he’s coming home
Hear me call
hear me cry
Hear me shout at the sky
Love is just a box of tricks – nothing could be safer
Light the Touchpaper
Denmark