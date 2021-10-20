Denemarken

Een mysterieus lied van Claire Hamill, veel gedraaid op Caroline, 1984

He’s leaving for Denmark in a few days

And I don’t know when he’s coming home

He’s leaving for Denmark in a few days

And I don’t think he’s travelling alone

Hear me call

Hear me cry

Hear me shout at the sky

Love is just a box of tricks – nothing could be safer

Light the Touchpaper



There’s nothing in Denmark – there’s fields and there’s woods

But there’s someone that he wants to see

I’m piecing together the thought that he could

Do this kind of hurting to me

Hear me call

hear me cry

Hear me shout at the sky

Love is just a box of tricks – nothing could be safer

Light the Touchpaper



Oh Passion is short-lived and fashion is sacred

and faces forgotten in time

I’ll light a candle

and I’ll paint a portrait

And I will forget you were mine



I dream of the railway that runs across France

And my friends in Paris and Rome

He’s leaving for Denmark in a few days

And I don’t know when he’s coming home

Hear me call

hear me cry

Hear me shout at the sky

Love is just a box of tricks – nothing could be safer

Light the Touchpaper

Denmark