Het enige dat mij interesseert

De geest van de kleinburger in het rijke deel der wereld gevangen, al meer dan een halve eeuw geleden. Destijds misschien vooral de grootburger, gelet op het accent, maar wat is het verschil nog nu.

At the local dance, whilst posing by the door

a largie begged: “would i come to the floor?”

above the band, my voice was heard

quite suddenly it had occurred to me:

i’m bored!

i’m bored with everything i touch and see

i’m bored with exposés of lsd

i’m bored with frank sinatra’s new lp

and so i roar (shoo-be-do-be-do)

i’m bored

drinking different coloured wines or beers

(chug-a-lug chug-a-lug)

just quite frankly leaves me bored to (tears for souvenirs)

and quite apart from what one hears

i’ve been like this for years and years

you see? ennui

i’m bored with mother nature or her son

i’m bored with everything that should be done

and so, i just poke out my big red tongue and [raspberry]i’m bored

i’m tired of art!

(drawing bored)

sex is a drag!

(in a bawdy house, i dare say.)

awk! australians bore me!

(you mean the a-bore-iginals, don’t you?)

i’m bored to death!

(like mortar board)

i am bored

[repeat many times, round-style]this is boredom you can afford, from cyril bored

i hate each julie andrews film they’ve made

i’m just a nasty narrow-minded jade

don’t think that i will smile at it

i’m not a weak-willed hypocrite

i’ll say: i’m bored!

i’m bored with with-it men in spotty ties

who hum (hmm-hmm-hmm-hmm) tiresome tunes like edelweiss

i’m bored, and when i hear it

in a trice, i shout, i’m bored!

the only thing that ever interests me…

is me! (me! meee! me! me!…)

I’m bored, Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band, 1967