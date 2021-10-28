Waar de kokosnoten groeien

Iemand vroeg op twit om snel spontaan je vier uitverkoren lp’s per decennium op te noemen. Het spontane snelle bepaalt de keuze. Over mijn jaren-zestig keuze ben ik het tevredenst. Het klopt. Ook bij rustige overweging.

Om een thema te hebben voor de komende dagen of weken ga ik de lijsten na – ze houden op in 2000 wat mij betreft – met nummers die nog niet zijn langsgekomen.

Hums of the Lovin’ Spoonful als eerste.

It’s really true how nothing matters.

No mad, mad world and no mad hatters.

No one’s pitching cause there ain’t no batters

In Coconut Grove.

Don’t bar the door

There’s no one coming.

The ocean’s roar will dull the drumming

of any city thoughts or city ways.

The ocean breezes cool my mind,

The salty days are hers and mine

Just to do what we wanna.

Tonight we’ll find a dune that’s ours

And softly we will see the stars

Until sun up.

It’s really true how nothing matters.

No mad, mad world and no mad hatters.

No one’s pitchin’ cause there ain’t no batters

In Coconut Grove.

Coconut Grove, 1966

Tot mijn ergernis is het gebruikt in een of ander reclamefilmpje. Dit moest een goedbewaard geheim zijn.