Vrij in liefde

Verder met de Spontaan Genoemde Decennium-lp’s.

Over de jaren zeventig heb ik meer het gevoel: hm, waarom heb ik die of die niet genoemd. Maar zo gaat het. Can’t buy a thrill, als u begrijpt wat ik bedoel.

Zeker onontkoombaar was voor mij Loving and free van Kiki Dee uit 1973.

Bound, I am bound, like a knot in a string

Eager to be where my life can begin

Out of the shadow and into the sun

So many things that I should have done

Refrein:

I will untangle myself, so that I can see

I will untangle myself, everything will be

Loving and free

Bound I am bound, like a rope on a swing

Up in the air and then down again

Sure for the first time so clear in my mind

Wise to the feeling I gently unwind

Refrein

Bound I am bound, to remember your smile

Something so special doesn’t fade away

Sadness is sweet when you’ve gone for a while

When I see you there’ll be a lot to say

Refrein

Loving and free, 1973