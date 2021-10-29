Vrij in liefde

Verder met de Spontaan Genoemde Decennium-lp’s.
Over de jaren zeventig heb ik meer het gevoel: hm, waarom heb ik die of die niet genoemd. Maar zo gaat het. Can’t buy a thrill, als u begrijpt wat ik bedoel.
Zeker onontkoombaar was voor mij Loving and free van Kiki Dee uit 1973.
Bound, I am bound, like a knot in a string
Eager to be where my life can begin
Out of the shadow and into the sun
So many things that I should have done
Refrein:
I will untangle myself, so that I can see
I will untangle myself, everything will be
Loving and free
Bound I am bound, like a rope on a swing
Up in the air and then down again
Sure for the first time so clear in my mind
Wise to the feeling I gently unwind
Refrein
Bound I am bound, to remember your smile
Something so special doesn’t fade away
Sadness is sweet when you’ve gone for a while
When I see you there’ll be a lot to say
Refrein
Loving and free, 1973