Postpunkklassieker du jour: Feed The Enemy

Grijze luchten en druilregen, tijd dus voor Magazine, het postpunk antwoord op Pink Floyd. Feed The Enemy is de openingstrack van Secondhand Daylight, het tweede album van de band. Het geluid is gothisch en indrukwekkend, maar ook deprimerend. Prima passend bij het Engeland van de late jaren ’70: “Imagine Station to Station, but instead of having been recorded in the Los Angeles sunshine, it was recorded in Manchester during the Winter of Discontent…and the cocaine had all been cut with rat poison“. Na de verkiezing van Margaret Thatcher in 1979 zou het natuurlijk allemaal nog veel erger worden.

It’s always raining over the border

There’s been a plane crash out there

In the wheatfields they’re picking up the pieces

We could go and look and stare

How many friends have we over there?

The border guards fight unconvincingly

Whatever we do it seems things are arranged

We always have to feed the enemy

You could dance for me

And punch me through

You could dance for me

And punch me through

You could dance for me

And punch me through

You could dance for me

And punch me through

We watched them trash the last camera

Glued to all our TV’s

The actors on the replay

Trying again to touch you and me

But they always seem to know

Exactly what they’re talking about

They must’ve got you in a corner

You’ve got no room to move

You’ve got no room for doubt

That’s exactly what they’re talking about

They must’ve got you in a corner

No room to move

No room for doubt

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By This blog, Public Domain, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=64289362