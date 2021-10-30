Postpunkklassieker du jour: Feed The Enemy

Grijze luchten en druilregen, tijd dus voor Magazine, het postpunk antwoord op Pink Floyd. Feed The Enemy is de openingstrack van Secondhand Daylight, het tweede album van de band. Het geluid is gothisch en indrukwekkend, maar ook deprimerend. Prima passend bij het Engeland van de late jaren ’70: “Imagine Station to Station, but instead of having been recorded in the Los Angeles sunshine, it was recorded in Manchester during the Winter of Discontent…and the cocaine had all been cut with rat poison“. Na de verkiezing van Margaret Thatcher in 1979 zou het natuurlijk allemaal nog veel erger worden.
It’s always raining over the border
There’s been a plane crash out there
In the wheatfields they’re picking up the pieces
We could go and look and stare
How many friends have we over there?
The border guards fight unconvincingly
Whatever we do it seems things are arranged
We always have to feed the enemy
You could dance for me
And punch me through
You could dance for me
And punch me through
You could dance for me
And punch me through
You could dance for me
And punch me through
We watched them trash the last camera
Glued to all our TV’s
The actors on the replay
Trying again to touch you and me
But they always seem to know
Exactly what they’re talking about
They must’ve got you in a corner
You’ve got no room to move
You’ve got no room for doubt
That’s exactly what they’re talking about
They must’ve got you in a corner
No room to move
No room for doubt
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By This blog, Public Domain, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=64289362