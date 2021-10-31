Depriklassieker du jour: I Think It’s Going To Rain Today

Zouden de meeste mensen écht deugen? Randy Newman heeft daar zo zijn twijfels bij. I Think it’s Going To Rain Today begint met broken windows, empty hallways en a pale dead moon, en spiraalt daarna alleen nog maar verder naar beneden. Joy Division kan er nog een puntje aan zuigen.
Broken windows and empty hallways
A pale dead moon in the sky streaked with gray
Human kindness is overflowing
And I think it’s going to rain today
Scarecrows dressed in the latest styles
With frozen smiles to chase love away
Human kindness is overflowing
And I think it’s going to rain today
Lonely, lonely
Tin can at my feet
Think I’ll kick it down the street
That’s the way to treat a friend
Bright before me the signs implore me
To help the needy and show them the way
Human kindness is overflowing
And I think it’s going to rain today