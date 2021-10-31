Depriklassieker du jour: I Think It’s Going To Rain Today

Zouden de meeste mensen écht deugen? Randy Newman heeft daar zo zijn twijfels bij. I Think it’s Going To Rain Today begint met broken windows, empty hallways en a pale dead moon, en spiraalt daarna alleen nog maar verder naar beneden. Joy Division kan er nog een puntje aan zuigen.

Broken windows and empty hallways

A pale dead moon in the sky streaked with gray

Human kindness is overflowing

And I think it’s going to rain today



Scarecrows dressed in the latest styles

With frozen smiles to chase love away

Human kindness is overflowing

And I think it’s going to rain today



Lonely, lonely

Tin can at my feet

Think I’ll kick it down the street

That’s the way to treat a friend

Bright before me the signs implore me

To help the needy and show them the way

Human kindness is overflowing

And I think it’s going to rain today