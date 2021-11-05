Let op waar je loopt

Voort met de spontaan genoemde Vier Albums Per Decennium van ondergetekende. Ik noemde voor de jaren tachtig Rapture van Anita Baker en hiervan kan ik toch moeilijk beter kiezen dan dit nummer dat dan ook in mijn “zwarte” top-100 aller tijden staat (en die is niet zo veranderlijk als die jaarlijkse top-2000 die er weer aankomt). Wie hierdoor niet geraakt wordt heeft geen ziel, oei.

I know the kind of pain you offer

Baby, I’ve felt your kind of pain before

Change your mind like revolving doors

Change your women like you change your clothes



[Refrein:]

I’m telling you

You better watch your step

You’ll fall and hurt yourself one day

You better watch your step

You’ll fall and hurt yourself one day



I don’t understand your thinking

Don’t know why you do the things you do

Break my heart, and disregard my feelings

Breaking hearts’ some kind of game to you



[Refrein]



It’s so easy to tease me

It’s so easy to let me down

It’s so easy to mislead me

It’s so easy to leave me hanging around

No where to come down.



Maybe, we should just forget this

Baby, just throw me out of your mind

I won’t stay, not while you mistreat me

I won’t stay, It’s just a waste of my time



I’m telling you

You better watch your step

You’ll fall and hurt yourself one day

Baby listen, you better watch step

You’ll fall and hurt yourself one day

[lange outro met afwisselende kreten]

Watch your step, 1986