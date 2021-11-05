Let op waar je loopt

Voort met de spontaan genoemde Vier Albums Per Decennium van ondergetekende. Ik noemde voor de jaren tachtig Rapture van Anita Baker en hiervan kan ik toch moeilijk beter kiezen dan dit nummer dat dan ook in mijn “zwarte” top-100 aller tijden staat (en die is niet zo veranderlijk als die jaarlijkse top-2000 die er weer aankomt). Wie hierdoor niet geraakt wordt heeft geen ziel, oei.
I know the kind of pain you offer
Baby, I’ve felt your kind of pain before
Change your mind like revolving doors
Change your women like you change your clothes
[Refrein:]
I’m telling you
You better watch your step
You’ll fall and hurt yourself one day
You better watch your step
You’ll fall and hurt yourself one day
I don’t understand your thinking
Don’t know why you do the things you do
Break my heart, and disregard my feelings
Breaking hearts’ some kind of game to you
[Refrein]
It’s so easy to tease me
It’s so easy to let me down
It’s so easy to mislead me
It’s so easy to leave me hanging around
No where to come down.
Maybe, we should just forget this
Baby, just throw me out of your mind
I won’t stay, not while you mistreat me
I won’t stay, It’s just a waste of my time
I’m telling you
You better watch your step
You’ll fall and hurt yourself one day
Baby listen, you better watch step
You’ll fall and hurt yourself one day
Watch your step, 1986
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: May be found at the following website: https://www.discogs.com/Anita-Baker-Extasis/master/113203, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4893299