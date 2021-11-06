Punkklassieker du jour: Everything Falls Apart

De titelsong van Hüsker Dü’s eerste studio-album en een blauwdruk voor de melodieuze, psychedelische punk waar de band later groot mee zou worden. Helaas is de productie shit niet al te best, een probleem waar de misschien wel beste punkband aller tijden in de toekomst vaker mee te kampen zou krijgen. Op de song zélf valt echter weinig aan te merken.

If I listened to the things that you said

Everything would fall apart

If I did all the things that you do

Everything could fall apart

Let’s not listen to the things that they say

Everything can fall apart

Let’s think about our actions before we do them

Everything will fall apart

I got nothing to do

You got nothing to say

Everything is so fucked up

I guess it’s natural that way

Everything falls apart

If I did all the things that you do

Everything could fall apart

If I listened to the things that you told me

Everything would fall apart

Let’s think about our actions before we do them

Everything will fall apart

If we do all the things as we say

Everything can fall apart

I got nothing to do

You got nothing to say

Everything is so fucked up

I guess it’s natural that way

I got nothing to do

You got nothing to say

Everything is so fucked up

I guess we like it that way

If I listened to the things that

You said everything

