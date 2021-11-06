Punkklassieker du jour: Everything Falls Apart

De titelsong van Hüsker Dü’s eerste studio-album en een blauwdruk voor de melodieuze, psychedelische punk waar de band later groot mee zou worden. Helaas is de productie
shit niet al te best, een probleem waar de misschien wel beste punkband aller tijden in de toekomst vaker mee te kampen zou krijgen. Op de song zélf valt echter weinig aan te merken.
If I listened to the things that you said
Everything would fall apart
If I did all the things that you do
Everything could fall apart
Let’s not listen to the things that they say
Everything can fall apart
Let’s think about our actions before we do them
Everything will fall apart
I got nothing to do
You got nothing to say
Everything is so fucked up
I guess it’s natural that way
Everything falls apart
If I did all the things that you do
Everything could fall apart
If I listened to the things that you told me
Everything would fall apart
Let’s think about our actions before we do them
Everything will fall apart
If we do all the things as we say
Everything can fall apart
I got nothing to do
You got nothing to say
Everything is so fucked up
I guess it’s natural that way
I got nothing to do
You got nothing to say
Everything is so fucked up
I guess we like it that way
If I listened to the things that
You said everything
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photograph by Daniel Corrigan. Distributed by Warner Bros. Records. – Scan via bastonate.altervista.org. The same photo appears (in lower resolution) at the Hüsker Dü Database fansite—note that the latter scan had more information printed, but still not a valid copyright notice. Cropped from the original image and retouched; see unretouched original in upload history below., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=94421145