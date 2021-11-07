De schijn vertrapt de betekenis

Toen ik aan de “noem spontaan meteen vier albums per decennium op” begon, dacht ik dat ik wel na de jaren tachtig zou stoppen. Het viel mee, met de jaren negentig. Maar daarbij houdt het echt op. Stereolab, Peng, 1993. Hier kunt u mij nog steeds midden in de nacht voor wakker maken.
Everything becomes so defined
That in the end there’s no definition
They do not mean a thing
They do not tell a story
We communicate more and more
In more defined ways than ever before
But no one has got anything to say
It’s all very poor it’s all just a bore
Someone has got to make the difference
Between the seeming and the meaning
The seeming over runs the meaning
The seeming and the meaning
_ Uitgelichte afbeelding: The cover art can be obtained from Too Pure., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62405001