De schijn vertrapt de betekenis

Toen ik aan de “noem spontaan meteen vier albums per decennium op” begon, dacht ik dat ik wel na de jaren tachtig zou stoppen. Het viel mee, met de jaren negentig. Maar daarbij houdt het echt op. Stereolab, Peng, 1993. Hier kunt u mij nog steeds midden in de nacht voor wakker maken.

Everything becomes so defined

That in the end there’s no definition

They do not mean a thing

They do not tell a story

We communicate more and more

In more defined ways than ever before

But no one has got anything to say

It’s all very poor it’s all just a bore

Someone has got to make the difference

Between the seeming and the meaning

The seeming over runs the meaning

The seeming and the meaning

