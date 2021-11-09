Gospelklassieker du jour: Uncloudy Day

Een gospel song, geschreven door Josiah Kelley Alwood in 1879. De definitieve versie is afkomstig van de Staple Singers en dateert uit 1956. Het is één van Bob Dylan’s favoriete songs. Dylan betitelde het als “één van de meest mysterieuze dingen die ik ooit gehoord heb”.

Oh, they tell me of a home far beyond the skies

They tell me of a home far away

Oh, they tell me of a home where no storm clouds rise

Oh, they tell me of an unclouded day.

Oh, the land of cloudless days

Oh, the land of an uncloudy sky

Oh, they tell me of a land where no storm clouds rise

Oh, they tell me of an uncloudy day.

Oh, they tell me of a King in His beauty there

And they tell me that mine eyes shall behold

Where He sits on a throne that is whiter than snow

In the city that is made of gold.

Oh, the land of cloudless days

Oh, the land of an uncloudy sky

Oh, they tell me of a home where no storm clouds rise

Oh, they tell me of an uncloudy day.

Oh, the land of cloudless days

Oh, the land of an uncloudy sky

Oh, they tell me of a land where no storm clouds rise

Oh, they tell me of an uncloudy day…

Uitgelichte afbeelding:

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By In upper left corner of the page is the notation that this section was sponsored by friends and associated of Soul Train. This separates it from any Billboard editorial content. – Billboard page ST 30, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18365675