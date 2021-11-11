Gitaarklassieker du jour: Black Dog

Volgens Slash de beste gitaarriff ooit. Wellicht ietwat verrassend niet bedacht door Jimmy Page, maar door basgitarist John Paul Jones. Volgens Page was het nog niet zo eenvoudig deze song goed te spelen: “John Paul Jones had that riff. It was not easy to play. The drums had to play 4/4 through it. But ‘Black Dog’ is more than a riff. You have the call-and-response of the vocal and riff, then the bridge and other parts to move the song along”. De titel werd ingegeven door een zwarte hond die tijdens de opnamen door de studio banjerde. Ze heeft geen enkel verband met de tekst. Over die tekst moeten we volgens Robert Plant verder ook niet moeilijk doen: “things like ‘Black Dog’ are blatant let’s-do-it-in-the-bath-type things, but they make their point”.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By tony morelli – originally posted to Flickr as led zeppelin, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11970979